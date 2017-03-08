How Samsung Galaxy Prices Have Changed With Each Release

Samsung’s flagship smartphones have always been quite pricy. To purchase a device at full price, consumers can easily expect to spend more than $600. The manufacturer’s upcoming Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus may exceed $800 in price, if recent reports are accurate. But prices for Samsung’s Galaxy S and Galaxy Note smartphones have changed over several years. Here’s a rundown of the popular devices and how much they sold for at launch.

Samsung Galaxy S8 / Galaxy S8 Plus

Reports suggest the Samsung Galaxy S8 may start at $845, while the Galaxy S8 Plus may start at $950. The smartphones are expected to feature 5.8-inch and 6.2 inch displays respectively, in addition to a new design with no home button and thin bezels, an iris scanner, a rear fingerprint scanner and USB-C port.

Samsung Galaxy Note 7

The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 sold for $849 before its untimely discontinuation in October 2016. The device featured an iris scanner, expandable storage, water resistance and a Blue Coral color option.

Photo: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Samsung Galaxy S7 / Galaxy S7 Edge

The Samsung Galaxy S7 had a starting price around $672, while the Galaxy S7 Edge sold for around $792, when it released in March 2016. The devices feature camera upgrades, 4GB of RAM and fast charging.

Photo: Reuters/Albert Gea

Samsung Galaxy Note 5 / Galaxy S6 Edge+

The Samsung Galaxy Note 5 had a starting price around $792, while the Galaxy S6 Edge+ sold for around $888 when they released in August 2015. The Galaxy Note 5 was Samsung’s first phablet with a glass-and-metal design and also featured a push-to-eject S-Pen stylus. The Galaxy S6 Edge + was Samsung’s first phablet with a dual-edge curved display.

