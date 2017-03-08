How Samsung Galaxy Prices Have Changed With Each Release

Fionna Agomuoh
International Business Times

Samsung’s flagship smartphones have always been quite pricy. To purchase a device at full price, consumers can easily expect to spend more than $600. The manufacturer’s upcoming Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus may exceed $800 in price, if recent reports are accurate. But prices for Samsung’s Galaxy S and Galaxy Note smartphones have changed over several years. Here’s a rundown of the popular devices and how much they sold for at launch.

Samsung Galaxy S8 / Galaxy S8 Plus  

Reports suggest the Samsung Galaxy S8 may start at $845, while the Galaxy S8 Plus may start at $950. The smartphones are expected to feature 5.8-inch and 6.2 inch displays respectively, in addition to a new design with no home button and thin bezels, an iris scanner, a rear fingerprint scanner and USB-C port.

Samsung Galaxy Note 7

The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 sold for $849 before its untimely discontinuation in October 2016. The device featured an iris scanner, expandable storage, water resistance and a Blue Coral color option.

Samsung Galaxy S7 / Galaxy S7 Edge

The Samsung Galaxy S7 had a starting price around $672, while the Galaxy S7 Edge sold for around $792, when it released in March 2016. The devices feature camera upgrades, 4GB of RAM and fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy Note 5 / Galaxy S6 Edge+

The Samsung Galaxy Note 5 had a starting price around $792, while the Galaxy S6 Edge+ sold for around $888 when they released in August 2015. The Galaxy Note 5 was Samsung’s first phablet with a glass-and-metal design and also featured a push-to-eject S-Pen stylus. The Galaxy S6 Edge + was Samsung’s first phablet with a dual-edge curved display.

Samsung Galaxy S6 / Galaxy S6 Edge

The Galaxy S6 had a starting price around $684, while the Galaxy S6 Edge sold for $784 when they released in March 2015. The devices introduced a glass-and-metal design, fast charging, wireless charging and a built in battery to Samsung devices. The Galaxy S6 Edge introduced the dual-edge curved display to Samsung devices.

Samsung Galaxy Note 4 / Galaxy Note Edge

The Samsung Galaxy Note 4 had a starting price around $749, while the Galaxy Note Edge sold for around $945 when they released in 2014. The Galaxy Note 4 featured a metal frame and was Samsung’s last flagship to feature a plastic removable back panel. The Galaxy Note Edge was Samsung’s first curved display smartphone, featuring a single curved edge on its right side, as well as an S-Pen stylus.

Samsung Galaxy S5

The Samsung Galaxy S5 sold for around $649 when it released in 2014. The device introduced water resistance and fingerprint scanners to Samsung devices.

Samsung Galaxy Note 3

The Samsung Galaxy Note 3 sold for around $699 when it released in 2013. The device introduced the 3GB of RAM to Samsung devices.

Samsung Galaxy S4

The Samsung Galaxy S4 sold for around $649 when it released in 2013. The device included many software features, including Smart Pause, Smart Scroll and Group Play.

