Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Specs May Include Dual Camera And 3D Touch

As the Galaxy S8 release date approaches, reports suggest some features rumored for the device may not make onto this model, but may instead be saved for a future device, such as the Galaxy Note 8. In particular, the Note 8 may feature a dual-lens camera and a 3D touch mechanism, if rumors are to be believed.

PhoneArena speculates that a dual-lens camera could be the highlighted feature on the Galaxy Note 8, to draw in customers after the folly of the Galaxy Note 7. While earlier rumors suggested at least one Galaxy S8 model might feature a dual-lens camera, later reports indicate Samsung may continue with a single-lens setup for now. The manufacturer appears to be experimenting with a rear panel placement for its fingerprint scanner with the Galaxy S8 and may save other technology upgrades for later launches.

However, the technology for dual-lens camera for Samsung flagships is already available. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip supports dual-lens cameras up to 16 megapixels. Currently many Android manufacturers are using dual-lens cameras between 12 and 13 megapixels. Additionally, Apple outfitted the iPhone 7 Plus with a 12-megapixel dual-lens camera.

The Galaxy S8 is expected to Snapdragon 835 chip, which Qualcomm developed with Samsung. Some models may use Samsung’s Exynos 8895 chip, which also supports dual-camera configurations.

The Galaxy Note 8 may feature the same chip when it launches in late summer or early fall, as per Samsung tradition. The Galaxy S7 and Galaxy Note 7 both ran the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (and Exynos 8890) chip.

Meanwhile, reports suggest the Galaxy Note 8 may include 3D touch features that Samsung was unable to include on the Galaxy S8 due to time constraints. Samsung has been working with Apple to supply OLED displays was 3D touch features for upcoming iPhones, but the Galaxy S8 may only have a pressure sensitive mechanism around the area of its on-screen navigation keys, according to The Investor.

The Galaxy S8 is expected to have no home button and its fingerprint scanner on its rear panel. The publication claims this was done because Samsung didn’t have time to implement a home button and fingerprint scanner underneath the Galaxy S8 display, as is rumored for the iPhone 8. However, the technology may be ready in time for the Galaxy Note 8 launch. The late 2017 Samsung flagship could possibly feature 3D touch on its entire screen with a “virtual home button” and optical fingerprint scanner.

Still, there are no solidified rumors about the Galaxy Note 8. Some murmurers suggest the device may be codenamed “Great,” while others suggest the codename “Baikal. ” Speculations indicate the Galaxy Note 8 may include many of the same features rumored for the Galaxy S8, including an Iris scanner, IP68 water resistance, Expandable storage and USB-C, among others.

There is no word on whether Samsung will maintain an August launch period for the Galaxy Note 8, or push its release date back to September. The Galaxy S8 will be announced March 29 and released between April 21 and 28, after a delay from its typical late-February/early-March launch period.

Related Articles