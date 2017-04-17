Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Specs Could Include Dual-Camera And Optical Fingerprint Sensor

The Galaxy S8 is not yet even on the market and there is already an increasing interest in the Galaxy Note 8 smartphone. While the Galaxy S8 has introduced a host new features to Samsung’s flagship line, the upcoming phablet may include more new features still. As per a leaked image shared by tech informant, Eldar Murtazin, the Galaxy Note 8 might feature a dual-camera setup and could possibly also hint at an optical fingerprint scanner.

The leaked image shows a Galaxy S8 Plus handset, alongside what Murtazin claims is a Galaxy Note 8 prototype. The handset features a vertical dual-camera setup with the device’s heart rate sensor and flash underneath. However, there is already speculation over whether the image is a fake. Pundits have shared a zoomed-in view of the image, which reveals a strange perspective. The camera lenses appear to be off center and look like dilated pupils staring off into the distance.

This isn’t the first suspicious Galaxy Note 8 leak to surface recently. Last week, Slash Leaks shared an image of a handset with Samsung’s new infinity display, alongside an S-Pen stylus. This lead many to believe the handset is a Galaxy Note 8 prototype; however, it is impossible to know for certain without seeing its underside to see whether the device has an opening for a stylus.

Reports have indicated that Samsung already has the Galaxy Note 8 and possibly also the Galaxy S9 in the works. Samsung has confirmed the Galaxy Note 8 will release later in 2017; however, an exact release date remains up for speculation.

The Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus have introduced a new design to Samsung’s flagship line, featuring a capacitive fingerprint sensor on the rear panel of the device. But the most recent leaked image could give a clue about Samsung’s future plans for its premium handsets. Samsung is expected to collaborate with Synaptics to bring optical fingerprint sensors to Galaxy devices.

Such a setup would allow Samsung’s devices to have an infinity display with a front panel fingerprint scanner. Rumors have already suggested Samsung may use a feature similar to 3D-Touch on future devices. The Galaxy S8 already has a haptic feedback feature, which allows users to long press app icons to access a drop down menu for certain functions such as uninstalling the application.

Early rumors suggest the Galaxy Note 8 may also feature a 6.4-inch display with a 4K resolution, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 8895 chip, 6GB of RAM, internal storage options up to 256GB, USB-C and iris and facial recognition biometrics, in addition to an updated fingerprint scanner.

