Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Release Date Confirmed After Recall

Samsung is pushing out a forced software update that will kill all remaining Galaxy Note 7 devices in order to prevent them from exploding.

The Galaxy Note 7 will return to the market once more as a refurbished device, Samsung confirmed Monday. The manufacturer’s move to reintroduce the Galaxy Note stems from an effort to be environmentally friendly with the way it handles the devices after Greenpeace demanded Samsung details its plans for the recalled phones. The environmental organization protested at Samsung’s Mobile World Congress press conference February.

More than 4.3 million handsets were collected after Samsung discontinued the Galaxy Note 7, first in September 2016 and then again in October. Instead of destroying the handsets, Samsung plans to offer them as refurbished or rental model and to ensure eco-friendly methods of recycling models that cannot be used again.

The manufacturer has not divulged price or availability details for the refurbished Galaxy Note 7. The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 sold for about $849 when it first released on the market. Continues can likely expect a price significantly lower. There is also no word on whether these models will be sold through carriers or directly through Samsung.

Reports indicate Samsung will outfit the refurbished Galaxy Note 7 with smaller battery capacity than was originally featured on the smartphone. The Galaxy Note 7 houses a 3,500mAh cell. Investigations ultimately determined there were defects in two different batteries used on the Galaxy Note 7 that caused the device to malfunction and catch fire. Other investigations determined there were also design flaws in the Galaxy Note 7 chassis that caused the device to malfunction. Samsung has indicated that all upcoming devices will be tested through an eight-point safety check before being released on the market.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 will be announced Wednesday and rumors suggest the device may feature a 3,000mAh battery, while a larger Galaxy S8 Plus may feature a 3,500mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is also expected to launch later in 2017, while preliminary rumors have surfaced about the device there aren’t main concrete details about the smartphone.

