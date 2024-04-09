Reserve Samsung’s new Frame TV now and get a free 65-inch TV

Preorders for the 2024 model of Samsung’s The Frame QLED 4K TV have started, and there’s already an offer that’s worthy of a place among the best TV deals in the market right now. If you reserve the 65-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV for $2,000, you’ll get the 65-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV, which has a retail price of $530, for free. There’s not much time left on this bargain though — it expires on April 11 — so if you’re interested, you’re going to have to complete the transaction as soon as possible.

Buy Now

Why you should buy the 65-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV

The 65-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV is a special addition to any home. Beyond the 4K Ultra HD resolution that promises sharp details and QLED technology that enables more accurate colors and incredible brightness, its Art Mode transforms the display into your personal exhibit. When activated, the TV will show artwork or your personal photos on its screen. You can access new and classic pieces of art from Samsung’s Art Store, or stream 20 complimentary pieces of art from a free two-month trial with every purchase.

The Slim-Fit Wall Mount of the 65-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV allows its to hang flush against the wall to make it look like an actual art piece, and you can customize its bezels according to your preferred aesthetic. A motion sensor displays your chosen artwork when there’s movement in the room, a brightness sensor adjusts the TV according to its surroundings, and its matte display reduces glare so you can easily see what’s on the screen.

If you’re thinking about getting a new TV, why not make it two? The 2024 model of the 65-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV is now available for preorder at $2,000, and if you make your reservation by April 11, you’ll get the 65-inch Samsung TU690T 4K TV that’s worth $530 for free. Time is running out on this offer that’s already one of the best Samsung The Frame TV deals that we’ve ever seen, so before you forget and miss out on the bargain, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with your purchase as soon as you can.

Buy Now