Samsung’s new Fitbit killer just leaked, and it looks impressive

This article contains affiliate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, Digital Trends and Yahoo Inc. may earn a commission.

Samsung UAE

It has been more than three years since the release of the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2. That was so long ago that it suggests the product might never receive an update. However, a recent leak suggests otherwise.

A post on the Samsung UAE website has revealed information about a potential Galaxy Fit 3. Although the post was quickly removed, it is still accessible in cache form. If the details about this watch are correct, the next Galaxy Fit will represent a considerable update.

As you can see in the image above, the Galaxy Fit 3 resembles the shape of an Apple Watch, but it boasts some significant improvements. First, it offers an impressive 13 days of battery life between charges, compared to the Apple Watch Series 9, which only lasts 18 hours, and the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which promises up to 36 hours.

In addition, the Galaxy Fit 3 is expected to feature a 1.6-inch AMOLED display, measuring 40mm diagonally — that’s a significant upgrade from the previous model’s 1.1-inch display, which measured just 27.9mm. The new model is also expected to weigh 18.5 grams and come with an IP68 rating, making it resistant to dust and raindrops.

The new wearable device is expected to offer various health, wellness, and fitness tools to help users stay active and healthy. With features like step tracking, heart rate monitoring, and calorie counting, you should be able to easily keep track of your physical activity levels and make informed decisions about your health.

Samsung UAE

In addition to these health-focused features, the Galaxy Fit 3 is also expected to ship with over 100 watch faces, allowing users to customize the look of their wearable to suit their style. Emergency response tools are also reportedly included, providing a simple and easy way to request help in an emergency.

One of the most notable features of the device listed on the Samsung UAE website is its fall-detection capability. This feature uses sensors to detect when someone has fallen and automatically sends an alert to emergency services if the user does not respond within a certain time.

Finally, the Galaxy Fit 3 is also set to include a sleep coach feature that helps users improve their sleep habits by providing personalized recommendations based on their sleep patterns and habits. This is something we saw on the Galaxy Watch 6 last year.

Samsung UAE

It is uncertain when Samsung will announce and release the Galaxy Fit 3. Despite recently unveiling the Galaxy S24 smartphone series, Samsung did not use the same event to introduce a new smartwatch. This implies that the Galaxy Fit 3 may not be available anytime soon. However, the leak contains highly detailed information about the device, which suggests Samsung may surprise us by announcing the new wearable in just a few weeks.

It’s also worth mentioning that this leak comes shortly after Samsung teased the Galaxy Ring — its upcoming smart/health ring. Assuming it and the Galaxy Fit 3 are both released this year, 2024 is shaping up to be a big one for Samsung’s health efforts. If that’s the case, companies like Fitbit, Oura, and others should take note of what’s coming down the pipeline.