Samsung will finally explain what happened to the Galaxy Note 7

November is almost over and Samsung has not told us what caused the numerous Galaxy Note 7 explosions that made the news for the better part of September and October. However, the company is expected to announce its findings by the end of the year, a new report reveals.

There were various theories looking to explain why the Galaxy Note 7’s battery overheated to the point where the phone would explode, but Samsung has not acknowledged any of them.

The company started investigating the explosions soon after it was forced to issue a worldwide recall. Batteries are considered to be the ignition point, but other factors may have favored explosions.

Samsung then announced the initial batch of phones had faulty batteries, and assured customers that the replacement batteries would be safe. It turned out that wasn’t the case, and Samsung had to recall the handset a second time, and terminate production.

Samsung launched a new round of investigations on November 11th, The Korea Herald explains, together with product safety authorities and experts from Korea and the US. According to industry sources, the final results of Samsung’s probe will be announced by the end of the year.

The sources said the reuse of the returned phones is also dependent on the investigation’s results. One rumor said that Samsung may consider selling refurbished Galaxy Note 7 units once it fixes them for good.

The Herald says that Samsung sold some 4.3 million Galaxy Note 7 phones since its launch in August.

