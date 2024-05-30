New Samsung chip division head feels heavy responsibility amid challenges - letter

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung is seen on a building during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

SEOUL (Reuters) - The new head of Samsung Electronics' semiconductor division told employees he felt heavy responsibility and was committed to overcoming challenges in the era of artificial intelligence, according to his letter to staff seen by Reuters.

The head of Samsung's semiconductor division, Young Hyun Jun, called on staff to work together to regain the company's status as a top semiconductor company, the letter said.

This month, Samsung replaced the chief of its semiconductor division in a bid to overcome a "chip crisis", amid a booming market for AI chips, where the world's biggest memory chipmaker has lagged peers.

"This (AI era) poses a great challenge to us, but if we take the right direction and respond, it can become an unprecedented new opportunity," Jun said.

Samsung declined to comment on his remarks.

A union at the tech giant on Wednesday it would begin escalating strike action next week by staging its first walkout, while calling for more transparent pay as well as additional annual leave.

