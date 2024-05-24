This Samsung 65-inch TV just had its price slashed to $400

Best Buy often has some amazing TV deals and that’s the case today with $80 off the Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K TV. Only usually costing $480, that means the price goes even lower to just $400. If you’re looking for a cheap TV without missing out on quality, this is your chance to do so. If you want to know more, take a look below while we explain all. You won’t be disappointed.

Buy Now

Why you should buy the Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K TV

With Samsung being one of the best TV brands around, the Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K TV is a good choice for anyone keen to keep costs down without scrimping on quality. While it can’t compete with the best TVs, it’s still a solidly reliable bet.

It offers 4K upscaling thanks to its Crystal Processor 4K which keeps things ticking along speedily. It also has a PurColor Crystal Display so you get colors which are fine-tuned to how they are meant to be seen. The panel is direct lit so you can see blacks and whites fine-tuned to ensure enhanced contrast as you view. There’s also HDR support for a wide spectrum of colors and visual details, even during dark scenes.

When watching, you can use Samsung’s Universal Guide to gain tailored recommendations for all your streaming and live TV needs. The Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K TV also has Amazon Alexa support along with Google Assistant, if you prefer to use your voice to do things compared to using the remote. The Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K TV works with AirPlay 2 if you feel like casting content from your other devices.

Combined, it means the Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K TV keeps things simple while also being highly effective as a great TV for your living space. The sizeable screen is great to see while it looks surprisingly good for the price. Just what any living room on a budget needs.

The Samsung 65-inch TU690T 4K TV usually costs $480 but right now, you can buy it from Best Buy for $400. The ideal bargain, check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

Buy Now