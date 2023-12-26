From Sam Altman's ousting as OpenAI's CEO to ChatGPT entering the workforce, here's a look at the year in AI

Aaron Mok
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  • 2023 has been a busy year in the field of artificial intelligence.

  • People are increasingly using the technology in both business and personal settings

  • Here are the key moments in AI of this year, from all the OpenAI drama to developments in AGI.

2023 has been quite the year for artificial intelligence.

Take ChatGPT. Even though OpenAI launched the chatbot just last November, nearly one hundred million people are now using it each week, CEO Sam Altman said a year after the chatbot's release.

Speaking of Altman, how about the long weekend of his ousting — and reinstatement — as head of OpenAI, which made him even more of a household name and kept tech watchers glued to the news?

AI evolution and adoption doesn't seem like it's going to slow down in 2024. The world is only at the beginning of a revolution — especially in the corporate world, according to Michael Chui, a McKinsey partner who leads research on the current state of generative AI.

While "change is hard," companies will continue to have to grapple with how to teach their employees AI skills and implement the technology responsibly, he told Business Insider.

Joshua Builta, a research director at Omdia, also pointed to challenges ahead. AI can still spew out wrong answers, and there appears to be a lack of talent needed to build language models, amongst other concerns, he said at this year's NYC AI Summit.

But before we ring in 2024 and all it may herald in the space, BI took a look back over some key points from the last year in AI.

The leadership tussles at OpenAI

In mid-November, things appeared to boil over at ChatGPT owner OpenAI. On a Friday, Sam Altman was ousted as CEO after the board agreed that it was no longer confident in his ability to continue leading the company, shocking the tech community. But in the following days, hundreds of OpenAI employees signed a letter threatening to quit unless the board stepped down and Altman was reinstated as CEO.

During that period, Altman also got offered a role at Microsoft — a large OpenAI stakeholder — leading the software giant's new AI department along with Greg Brockman, the president of OpenAI.

Then, on the following Tuesday and after much outrage in the business community, Altman returned to his position as CEO of OpenAI. A new board was also created following his return. Altman has been very tight-lipped about the reasons behind the drama (though disagreements about the speed of AI development may have factored into it), but one thing everyone can agree on: It was a very long five days for all involved.

The AI chatbot wars heated up

Gemini and ChatGPT both displayed on phone screens
Google's Gemini and OpenAI's ChatGPT.Getty Images

OpenAI wasn't just contending with leadership upheaval: It's also faced a slew of rival chatbots.

In February, Microsoft unveiled its new Bing search engine with generative AI capabilities. That same week, Google announced its AI chatbot it calls Bard. That's now powered by Gemini, the search engine's AI model that the company claims will be more powerful than OpenAI's GPT-4 model.

Then, in November, xAI, an AI company started by Elon Musk, launched Grok. The tech billionaire calls it the "anti-woke" alternative to ChatGPT. (BI tested Grok, and it's… spicy.)

Money poured into the AI space…

Microsoft kicked off 2023 by pushing an additional $10 billion into OpenAI. In September, Amazon said it'll invest $4 billion into Anthropic, another OpenAI rival. That same month, Ernst & Young, unveiled plans to teach its 400,000 employees how to use AI in the workplace as part of its $1.4 billion investment in the field.

It's not just big companies trying to take part in the AI gold rush. Venture capital firms have placed eight-figure bets on AI startups.

…and companies spent big on AI talent…

Tech titans like Meta, Amazon, and Netflix have been hiring workers — some for as much as $900,000 a year — who can build AI models. Non-tech companies in the legal, healthcare, and education sectors have also been looking to fill roles that seek experience using ChatGPT for six-figure salaries.

Generative AI is also creating new opportunities. Jobs like prompt engineer, chief AI officer, AI ethicist, generative AI strategist, and AI data trainer have emerged. There's also a cottage industry of new side hustles like ChatGPT courses, AI-content editing services, and AI-focused newsletters.

…but we saw there's a very real human cost to AI development

A remote worker looking at his computer in a dark room
Data labellers are responsible for training ChatGPT to generate high quality, accurate responses.Getty Images

Behind the impressive capabilities of some AI chatbots: contract labor.

In January, Time published an investigation detailing the brutal working conditions that Kenyan data labelers faced when training ChatGPT to generate safe responses. Workers reported going through troves of potentially illegal content that includes child sexual abuse, bestiality, and rape for less than $2 an hour.

Concerns about AI job replacement have grown

A robot kicks back with its feet on an office desk
Research suggests that hundreds of millions of jobs will be disrupted by generative AI. iStock / Getty Images Plus

Workers' fears of robots taking their jobs is nothing new, but the advent of ChatGPT has only deepened their concerns.

A Goldman Sachs report from March found that generative AI could disrupt around 300 million full-time jobs, especially in white-collar professions. ChatGPT can do things like develop code, generate marketing materials, create lesson plans, and write legal briefs. The potential for AI job replacement is, in part, why thousands of Hollywood writers went on strike earlier this year.

But while some business leaders like Elon Musk predict that AI will create a world without jobs, others believe that's a little far fetched. "AI won't take your job," economist Richard Baldwin said during a panel at the 2023 World Economic Forum's Growth Summit. "It's somebody using AI that will take your job." "

And concern over how AI is used has also grown

Ilya Sutskever, a cofounder of OpenAI, predicts that AI could create new problems like a rise in fake news and cyberattacks, automated AI weapons, and even "infinitely stable dictatorships."

Some bad actors are already using AI to deceive others for personal gain. AI phone scams, where would-be criminals use voice changers to impersonate peoples' loved ones in an attempt to steal money, have gotten more sophisticated. Spam bots have tried to scam some people into investing in fake cryptocurrencies.

And generative AI is blurring the line between fiction and reality. This year, some college students were accused of plagiarism after professors accused them of submitting essays they believed were AI-generated. Content detectors have been found to be unreliable.

False information has only become more rampant as a result of generative AI. NewsGuard, a site that tracks online misinformation, identified 614 unreliable AI-generated news websites as of December 18. Deepfakes— AI-generated images, videos, and audio designed to be indistinguishable from the real world — now appear to be more convincing and harder to detect than ever before.

And as of July, major firms like Apple, Deutsche Bank, Amazon issued bans or restrictions on using ChatGPT at work due to data privacy concerns.

That's prompting governments to seek to regulate AI

In October, US President Joe Biden signed a new executive order urging the most influential tech companies to be more transparent about how they're developing their AI.

Two months later, the European Union reached a provisional agreement on its AI Act. Dubbed "the world's first rules on AI," it aims to establish legal guidelines around how companies can develop the technology to ensure that it's safe and environmentally sustainable.

The Brazilian government is also working on a policy to oversee AI risks.

People are also using generative AI in their personal lives

Curious users have flocked to ChatGPT to help them plan trips, find an apartment, overcome learning challenges, and lose weight.

AI aficionados are even pushing to new extremes. Some have fallen in love with AI chatbots; others have used it to mourn the death of loved ones. Earlier this year, Match Group, the parent company behind popular dating apps like Tinder, Bumble, and Hinge, announced its plans to integrate AI to help singles flirt, land more dates, and eliminate ghosting.

There was a rise in AI hardware

Humane's AI pin projects a blue image onto someone's hand during a demonstration.
Humane's AI pin projects information onto the palm of CEO Imran Chaudhri's hand during a demonstration.Screenshot from Humane

Many tech aficionados expect new generative AI gadgets to be the iPhones of the AI era.

In September, Meta launched its second version of its Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, which the company says can livestream footage onto Facebook or Instagram. Owners of the shades can speak to Meta's conversational AI assistant using their voice.

Two months later, Humane.ai announced the waitlist for its AI pin. It's a wearable device the company claims can project text onto your hand, search through your phone using voice commands, and even calculate how many grams of protein are in a handful of almonds.

Plus, OpenAI's Altman is reportedly in talks with Jony Ive, the designer of the iPhone, to create an AI-powered device.

And the world moved closer to achieving AGI — at least according to some leaders

Artificial general intelligence is the ability for AI to perform complex cognitive tasks like the ability to make decisions without human intervention.

Jensen Huang, the cofounder and CEO of Nvidia, the chip giant helping power the AI revolution, says that AGI will be achieved in just five years. John Carmack, an ex-Meta exec, believes AGI will be reached by the 2030s and be worth trillions.

Still, hat doesn't mean AI will takeover the world. Instead, business leaders say that in the next decade, everyone will have AI assistants, as well as access to free doctors and lawyers.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • SVB, SBF and (more) OpenAI: The 2023 chronicles, pt. 2

    Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. The decline and fall of SVB: Much has happened since the chaos at Silicon Valley Bank unfolded earlier this year, but the sudden and shocking downfall of what was effectively the family bank of tech sent waves throughout the global technology landscape. Chaos at OpenAI: Another weekend-powered period of high drama in tech this year was the defenestration of Sam Altman from his role at OpenAI, only for the tide to entirely flip in short order, Altman back to the co, and most of the folks who wanted him out gone themselves.

  • The biggest tech stories to watch in 2024

    These are some of the biggest tech stories that you'll be talking about in 2024.

  • 8 predictions for AI in 2024

    2024, however, will be the year when the hype runs full-steam into reality as people reckon with the capabilities and limitations of AI at large. After the leadership shake-up in November, OpenAI is going to be a changed company — perhaps not outwardly, but the trickle-down effect of Sam Altman being more fully in charge will be felt at every level.

  • ChatGPT: Everything you need to know about the AI-powered chatbot

    ChatGPT, OpenAI’s text-generating AI chatbot, has taken the world by storm. New research from Stanford University shows that the popularization of chatbots like ChatGPT have not caused an increase in cheating across U.S. high schools.

  • OpenAI inks deal with Axel Springer on licensing news for model training

    Many, if not most, generative AI tech vendors argue that fair use entitles them to train AI models on copyrighted material scraped from the internet -- even if they don't get permission from the rightsholders. OpenAI today announced that it's reached an agreement with Axel Springer, the Berlin-based owner of publications including Business Insider and Politico, to train its generative AI models on the publisher's content and add recent Axel Springer-published articles to OpenAI's viral AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT. It's OpenAI's second such arrangement with a news organization after the startup said that it would license some of the The Associated Press' archives for model training.

  • Durable cements $14M to build bots and other AI tools for small businesses in service industries

    Durable -- a startup based out of Vancouver, Canada that has built an AI website creator and number of other AI-powered tools to help small business owners plan, create and run business apps more easily -- has raised $14 million, a Series A that it will be using to continue expanding its platform and customer base. Spark Capital is leading the round, and Torch Capital, Altman Capital (the VC founded and run by Jack Altman, the brother of OpenAI's Sam Altman), Dash Fund, South Park Commons, Infinity Ventures and Soma Capital -- all previous backers -- are also participating.

  • OpenAI will pay to train its models on Business Insider and Politico articles

    Striking deals with AI companies could provide a brand new revenue source for publishers who are currently going through the worst year for the media business in decades.

  • Relevance AI's low-code platform enables businesses to build AI teams

    Many companies already use generative AI tools, like OpenAI's ChatGPT, which can help improve workers' performance by as much as 40% compared with workers who don't use it. An Australia-based startup, Relevance AI, wants to help companies of all sizes build custom AI agents for any use case or function to maximize productivity with its SaaS-based low-code platform. "Our mission is to enable teams only to be limited by their ideas, not their size -- from the seasoned industry player to the ambitious newcomer," co-founder of Relevance AI Daniel Vassilev said.

  • One year later, ChatGPT is still alive and kicking

    ChatGPT, OpenAI's viral AI chatbot, turns one today. A year ago, OpenAI released ChatGPT as a "low-key research preview" -- reportedly spurred in part by an intense rivalry with AI startup Anthropic. The goal, OpenAI leadership told the OpenAI rank-and-file at the time, was to gather more data on how people use and interact with generative AI to inform the development of OpenAI's future models.

  • How ChatGPT changed the world of tech in just one year

    It's only been a year since OpenAI released ChatGPT, but it's impact on the world of tech will reverberate for years.

  • The FTC is reportedly looking into Microsoft’s $13 billion OpenAI investment

    OpenAI’s recent drama hasn’t only caught UK regulators’ attention. Bloomberg reported Friday that the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is looking into Microsoft’s investment in the Sam Altman-led company and whether it violates antitrust laws.

  • The UK's competition regulator is reviewing Microsoft's links to OpenAI

    The UK is weighing an investigation into whether Microsoft's partnership with OpenAI has resulted in an "acquisition of control."

  • This week in AI: The OpenAI debacle shows the perils of going commercial

    This week, it was impossible to tune out -- for this reporter included, much to my sleep-deprived brain's dismay -- the leadership controversy surrounding AI startup OpenAI. The board ousted Sam Altman, CEO and a co-founder, allegedly over what they saw as misplaced priorities on his part: commercializing AI at the expense of safety. Altman was -- in large part thanks to the efforts of Microsoft, a major OpenAI backer -- reinstated as CEO and most of the original board replaced.

  • Microsoft joins OpenAI board as Sam Altman returns as CEO

    With Sam Altman's return to OpenAI as CEO, Microsoft joins the board as a non-voting observer.

  • Tesla releases the Cybertruck, Sam Altman officially returns to OpenAI, and Evernote cripples its free plan

    Hi, folks, welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's newsletter that highlights some of the more noteworthy moments in tech over the past few days. A fair amount happened this week, including Amazon's re:Invent conference, a ransomware catastrophe at Fidelity, Sam Altman officially returning to OpenAI, Neuralink raising money, and SpaceX acquiring a parachute company. Also, Tesla officially launched the Cybertruck, Black Friday numbers came in, Evernote imposed caps on its free plan, and Teenage Engineering unveiled its latest gadget.

  • Amazon reviewers swear this motivational water bottle will help you drink more water

    Prime Day must-have alert! Gift yourself this uplifting hydration vehicle — over 5,000 shoppers are hooked.

  • Alyssa Milano says Nioxin and Nutrafol 'helped tremendously' with hair loss — and they're on sale

    The actor credits these products for bringing back her lovely locks. Save up to 30%!

  • Drew Barrymore's fave wrinkle-reducing face oil is down to $19 during Amazon's after-Christmas sale

    The celeb's go-to vitamin E serum moisturizes and helps minimize the appearance of fine lines, scars and stretch marks.

  • This No. 1 bestselling Rubbermaid Power Scrubber is like an electric toothbrush for your home — and it's down to $17

    Grout, window frames, hubcaps and more: The TikTok darling annihilates built-up grime from nooks and crannies.

  • The QVC after-Christmas sale is epic — save up to 60% on Ninja, Bose, Shark, Skechers and more

    QVC has amazing end-of-year deals on everything from air fryers and vacuums to comfy sneakers and beauty essentials.