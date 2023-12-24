Sam Altman reportedly returned to OpenAI with the help of his tech exec friends, interim CEO Emmett Shear and Airbnb's Brian Chesky

Lakshmi Varanasi
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Silicon Valley tech execs are an unpredictable bunch. In good times, they challenge each other to cage fights and argue over the dangers of AI at birthday parties. But when times are tough, they band together to ensure everyone stays on the job train.

During Sam Altman's surprise ouster from OpenAI last month, Airbnb's CEO Brian Chesky, and Emmett Shear — who served as OpenAI's interim CEO for less that 72 hours — helped make way for Altman's return, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Chesky was one the first people Altman reached out to when he found out he had been fired from OpenAI. The two have been friends for over a decade, and Altman mentored Chesky as an advisor at startup accelerator, Y Combinator, according to The Information.

"So brutal," Altman texted Chesky minutes after he got the news on November 17, according to the Journal. When they spoke to each other that day, Chesky probed Altman with questions about why the board had fired him, according to The New York Times.

Chesky wasn't just asking questions out of sheer curiosity. When his other "mentor" Shear briefly took the helm of OpenAI two days later, the two "helped clear a path" for Altman's return, the Journal reported.

Shear and Altman also have a relationship that goes back to their days at Y Combinator. The two knew each other as alums of Y Combinator's first class, according to the AP. Shear was also a part-time partner at Y Combinator during some of Altman's tenure as president.

But beyond their familiarity on the startup circuit, it's clear that Shear believed that Altman was the right person for the job. And he seemed pretty skeptical of the board's decision to remove Altman.

When Shear became interim CEO on November 19, he said Altman's removal had been "handled very badly" and that he had "nothing but respect" for Altman in a post on X. He also outlined a plan for the ensuing 30 days that included hiring an independent investigator to "dig into the entire process leading up to this point and generate a full report."

Shear didn't get more than 72 hours in his post, so that report never saw the light of day. But he did say in a follow-up post on X that he was "glad to have been a part of the solution" when Altman was reinstated days later.

And from the looks of it, he may have been among a key group of negotiators who helped make way for Altman's return.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • SVB, SBF and (more) OpenAI: The 2023 chronicles, pt. 2

    Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. The decline and fall of SVB: Much has happened since the chaos at Silicon Valley Bank unfolded earlier this year, but the sudden and shocking downfall of what was effectively the family bank of tech sent waves throughout the global technology landscape. Chaos at OpenAI: Another weekend-powered period of high drama in tech this year was the defenestration of Sam Altman from his role at OpenAI, only for the tide to entirely flip in short order, Altman back to the co, and most of the folks who wanted him out gone themselves.

  • 8 predictions for AI in 2024

    2024, however, will be the year when the hype runs full-steam into reality as people reckon with the capabilities and limitations of AI at large. After the leadership shake-up in November, OpenAI is going to be a changed company — perhaps not outwardly, but the trickle-down effect of Sam Altman being more fully in charge will be felt at every level.

  • OpenAI thinks superhuman AI is coming -- and wants to build tools to control it

    While investors were preparing to go nuclear after Sam Altman's unceremonious ouster from OpenAI and Altman was plotting his return to the company, the members of OpenAI's Superalignment team were assiduously plugging along on the problem of how to control AI that's smarter than humans. This week, I took a call with three of the Superalignment team's members -- Collin Burns, Pavel Izmailov and Leopold Aschenbrenner -- who were in New Orleans at NeurIPS, the annual machine learning conference, to present OpenAI's newest work on ensuring that AI systems behave as intended.

  • Durable cements $14M to build bots and other AI tools for small businesses in service industries

    Durable -- a startup based out of Vancouver, Canada that has built an AI website creator and number of other AI-powered tools to help small business owners plan, create and run business apps more easily -- has raised $14 million, a Series A that it will be using to continue expanding its platform and customer base. Spark Capital is leading the round, and Torch Capital, Altman Capital (the VC founded and run by Jack Altman, the brother of OpenAI's Sam Altman), Dash Fund, South Park Commons, Infinity Ventures and Soma Capital -- all previous backers -- are also participating.

  • The UK's competition regulator is reviewing Microsoft's links to OpenAI

    The UK is weighing an investigation into whether Microsoft's partnership with OpenAI has resulted in an "acquisition of control."

  • A timeline of Sam Altman's firing from OpenAI -- and the fallout

    In a dramatic turn of events late Friday, ex-Y Combinator president Sam Altman was fired as CEO of AI startup OpenAI, the company behind viral AI hits like ChatGPT, GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, by OpenAI's board of directors. Then, the company's longtime president and co-founder, Greg Brockman, resigned -- as did three senior OpenAI researchers. Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?

  • The FTC is reportedly looking into Microsoft’s $13 billion OpenAI investment

    OpenAI’s recent drama hasn’t only caught UK regulators’ attention. Bloomberg reported Friday that the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is looking into Microsoft’s investment in the Sam Altman-led company and whether it violates antitrust laws.

  • Microsoft joins OpenAI board as Sam Altman returns as CEO

    With Sam Altman's return to OpenAI as CEO, Microsoft joins the board as a non-voting observer.

  • This week in AI: The OpenAI debacle shows the perils of going commercial

    This week, it was impossible to tune out -- for this reporter included, much to my sleep-deprived brain's dismay -- the leadership controversy surrounding AI startup OpenAI. The board ousted Sam Altman, CEO and a co-founder, allegedly over what they saw as misplaced priorities on his part: commercializing AI at the expense of safety. Altman was -- in large part thanks to the efforts of Microsoft, a major OpenAI backer -- reinstated as CEO and most of the original board replaced.

  • Tesla releases the Cybertruck, Sam Altman officially returns to OpenAI, and Evernote cripples its free plan

    Hi, folks, welcome to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's newsletter that highlights some of the more noteworthy moments in tech over the past few days. A fair amount happened this week, including Amazon's re:Invent conference, a ransomware catastrophe at Fidelity, Sam Altman officially returning to OpenAI, Neuralink raising money, and SpaceX acquiring a parachute company. Also, Tesla officially launched the Cybertruck, Black Friday numbers came in, Evernote imposed caps on its free plan, and Teenage Engineering unveiled its latest gadget.

  • One year later, ChatGPT is still alive and kicking

    ChatGPT, OpenAI's viral AI chatbot, turns one today. A year ago, OpenAI released ChatGPT as a "low-key research preview" -- reportedly spurred in part by an intense rivalry with AI startup Anthropic. The goal, OpenAI leadership told the OpenAI rank-and-file at the time, was to gather more data on how people use and interact with generative AI to inform the development of OpenAI's future models.

  • Ready to get fit in the new year? These 10 cult-fave workout accessories can help, starting at $10

    If you're over Jazzercise, Buns of Steel and the Thighmaster, there's a whole new set of fitness trends to check out — all backed by thousands of Amazon shoppers.

  • Pop-up fumble! Mysterious turnover sums up Washington's woeful day against Jets

    Jamison Crowder yeeted up one of the stranger fumbles of the season, which is just about right for Washington.

  • NASA beamed a video of a cat named Taters from deep space to Earth

    On December 11, NASA successfully beamed an ultra-high definition video from the Psyche spacecraft to Earth. At the time, Psyche was about 19 million miles away. The video signal was received 101 seconds after it was sent.

  • Ubisoft reportedly stopped hackers from stealing 900GB of data in a breach this week

    VX-Underground shared this week that hackers were able to breach Ubisoft's internal services in an attempt to exfiltrate 900GB of data. Ubisoft shut down the breach after 48 hours, and told BleepingComputer it's investigating the incident.

  • 12 classic Christmas movies and how to watch them

    We made a list, we checked it twice. Here's where all your favorite Christmas movies are streaming.

  • Still haven't finished Christmas shopping? A subscription box may be your last hope

    The gift that keeps on giving is also the hallmark of last-minute shoppers.

  • The 40+ best Walmart Christmas deals this weekend — save on Vizio, Lego, Xbox and more

    Also on deck: an RCA home theater projector for less than $30, an Emeril-endorsed air fryer for less than $80 and so much more.

  • It's too late to ship gifts — but these gift cards can save Christmas

    From Sephora to Zappos, these are our favorite holiday gift cards — and you can present them digitally or in person!

  • Here's why the Lamborghini Lanzador EV is neither sedan nor SUV

    The first Lamborghini electric car will straddle segments when it makes its debut later in the 2020s. Here's why it features an unconventional design.