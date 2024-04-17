Salsa Cycles releases new alloy all-mountain and enduro e-MTBs aimed at backcountry adventures

Adventure bike brand Salsa Cycles has added another two e-bikes to its lineup. The Moraine and Notch are two electric mountain bikes aimed at all-mountain and enduro riding.

These two full-suspension mountain bikes follow the Salsa Cycles adventure e-bike launch last month, where it released a bikepacking-orientated rigid e-MTB and e-gravel bike. Although teased as part of the release of the first two e-bikes, the Moraine and Notch are now official with the bikes on display at the Sea Otter Classic show.

The two new bikes both follow the same design layout, utilizing Slasa Cycles split pivot rear suspension design (more on that later), travel adjusting flip-chip, and a 6061-T6 Alloy construction with some interesting features.

Salsa Cycles Moraine e-mtb being ridden through the woods

The Moraine is aimed at all-mountain riding, featuring 140mm or rear wheel travel and equipped with a Fazua Ride 60 drive system and 430Wh battery.

Salsa says the bike has been designed for daily hot laps, park sessions, and adventure singletrack. It features a 160mm fork, with clearance for 2.6in tires, and a neat mounting point in the top triangle for securely strapping riding accessories like a tube and tools.

Geometry is pretty progressive with the Moraine sporting a 473mm reach (medium), a 63.9-degree head angle, and a 435.3mm chainstay.

While most e-MTB's that use Fazua's motor are aimed at the lightweight e-MTB category, it shouldn't be a surprise that the alloy-framed Salsa is on the heavier side. The top-spec model weighs a claimed 22.59kg.

Salsa Cycles Notch e-mtb being ridden through the woods

The Notch is a full-power big travel e-MTB aimed at enduro riding and big back-country adventures. The bike has 170mm travel up front and 160mm at the rear compared to the Moraine's shorter travel.

You get a more powerful motor and bigger battery too, the Notch is driven using Bosch’s Performance Line CX 85Nm motor and powered by a Bosch PowerTube 500Wh battery.

The Notch has a very long 498.9m reach on a medium, paired with a 64.4-degree head angle and a 441.7mm chainstay.

An interesting feature of both the Moraine and Notch's split pivot suspension design is that Salsa Cycles say you can swap control and shock links to alter the amount of suspension travel. While the Moraine comes with 160mm/140mm, it can be changed to 140m/120mm if you prefer a shorter travel bike. The Notch on the other hand can extend its standard 170mm/160mm up to 190mm/180mm, you can even fit a 200mm dual crown fork for super gnarly terrain.

Salsa Cycles Moraine e-mtb being ridden in the backcountry

Pricing and specifications

Both bikes come in two build options and we have listed the full specs below. The Notch Deore 12 and Notch Cues 10 are available now, Salsa says the Moraine Deore 12 and Moraine Cues 10 are coming soon.

Salsa Cycles Moraine e-mtb studio shot

Salsa Cycles Moraine Deore 12

Frame: Moraine Aluminum

Motor: Fazua Ride 60

Battery: Fazua 430Wh

Fork: Rockshox Psylo Gold RC, 160mm

Shock: Fox Float X Performance, 140mm

Drivetrain: Shimano Deore M6100, 12spd

Handlebar/Stem: RaceFace Chester 35.0/Salsa stem

Crankset: FSA CK-730 Fazua Ride 60 crank arms

Seatpost: Tranz X YSP18, SM, MD: 150mm travel; LG, XL: 170mm travel

Saddle: WTB Solano

Brakes: Shimano Deore M6100, 200mm front and rear

Wheels: WTB ST i30 Tough TCS

Tires: Teravail Kessel 29 x 2.6in, Teravail Warwick 29 x 2.5in

Color: Orange

Sizes : S-XL

Weight: 22.59kg

Price: $5,999 / £TBC / €TBC

Salsa Cycles Moraine Cues 10 studio shot

Salsa Cycles Moraine Cues 10

Frame: Moraine Aluminum

Motor: Fazua Ride 60

Battery: Fazua 430Wh

Fork: Rockshox Psylo Silver RC, 160mm

Shock: Fox Deluxe Select, 140mm

Drivetrain: Shimano CUES U6000, 10spd

Handlebar/Stem: RaceFace Chester 35.0/Salsa stem

Crankset: FSA CK-730 Fazua Ride 60 crank arms

Seatpost: Tranz X YSP18, SM, MD: 150mm travel; LG, XL: 170mm travel

Saddle: WTB Solano

Brakes: Shimano MT420, 200mm front and rear

Wheels: WTB ST i30 Tough TCS

Tires: Teravail Kessel 29 x 2.6in, Teravail Warwick 29 x 2.5in

Color: Green

Sizes : S-XL

Weight: 23kg

Price: $4,999 / £TBC / €TBC

Salsa Cycles Notch Deore 12 studio shot

Salsa Cycles Notch Deore 12

Frame: Moraine Aluminum

Motor: Bosch Performance Line CX

Battery: Bosch 500Wh

Fork: RockShox Domain Gold RC, 170mm

Shock: Fox Float X Performance, 160mm

Drivetrain: Shimano Deore M6100, 12spd

Handlebar/Stem: RaceFace Chester 35.0/Salsa stem

Crankset: FSA CK-762 w/ RaceFace direct-mount chainring

Seatpost: Tranz X YSP18, SM, MD: 150mm travel; LG, XL: 170mm travel

Saddle: WTB Solano

Brakes: Shimano Deore M6100, 200mm front and rear

Wheels: WTB ST i30 Tough TCS

Tires: Teravail Kessel 29 x 2.6in, Teravail Warwick 29 x 2.5in

Color: White

Sizes : S-XL

Weight: 26.7619kg

Price: $5,999 / £TBC / €TBC

Salsa Cycles Notch Cues 10 studio shot

Salsa Cycles Notch Cues 10

Frame: Moraine Aluminum

Motor: Bosch Performance Line CX

Battery: Bosch 500Wh

Fork: SR Suntour ZERON36 Boost EQ, 160mm

Shock: Fox Deluxe Select, 160mm

Drivetrain: Shimano CUES U6000, 10spd

Handlebar/Stem: RaceFace Chester 35.0/Salsa stem

Crankset: FSA CK-730 Fazua Ride 60 crank arms

Seatpost: Tranz X YSP18, SM, MD: 150mm travel; LG, XL: 170mm travel

Saddle: WTB Solano

Brakes: Shimano MT420, 200mm front and rear

Wheels: WTB ST i30 Tough TCS

Tires: Teravail Kessel 29 x 2.6in, Teravail Warwick 29 x 2.5in

Color: Green

Sizes : S-XL

Weight: 25.97kg

Price: $4,999 / £TBC / €TBC