Rolls-Royce gives Cullinan super-SUV a major makeover

Rolls Royce has given a significant update to what it says its "most requested" car, with the huge V12 Cullinan getting bigger wheels, a new bumper and daytime running lights. Rolls Royce/dpa

Rolls-Royce has revamped its Cullinan super luxury SUV six years after the opulent high-rider first hit the streets.

Originally slated for its utilitarian design, the lines of the Series II have been slightly softened although the bluff "out of my way" upright front grille with traditional Spirit of Ecstasy figure remains.

The car, which costs £330,000 to buy in its home market, is the brand's most popular model and with demand still strong, Rolls-Royce is keen to see it keeps up with the competition.

The makers say the Cullinan has helped rejuvenate the brand and contributed to a fall in the average age of Rolls-Royce clients from 56 in 2010 to 43 years of age.

Despite the extreme wealth associated with ownership, Rolls-Royce says most Cullinan drivers prefer to pilot the car themselves and it has become "daily driver" for many marque fans living in big cities.

The huge V12 petrol engine-powered SUV gets bigger seven-spoke 23 inch wheels, a new bumper and daytime running lights. There are also plenty of fancy features inside but no running-train electrification.

In what the manufacturer says is "the most extensive Series II development in Rolls-Royce history," the leather seats feature a pattern made from 107,000 perforations which is said to be "inspired by clouds" over the marque’s home in Goodwood, England.

