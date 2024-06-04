Robots take over at 'Shawshank Showdown' this Saturday

Shawshank Showdown, a robotics competition Saturday at Mansfield Senior High, will feature teams from Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Stellar Robotics has invited the community to the "Shawshank Showdown" — the first robotics competition of its kind to be held in Mansfield — from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Mansfield Senior High, 124 N. Linden Road.

Teams from Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania will square off to play "CRESCENDO," the 2024 FIRST Robotics Competition game. You'll see these 120-pound robots shoot game pieces, climb a chain, work together and defend their goal. To see the game in action, check out youtube.com.

Education Row will highlight the area’s educational and STEM career opportunities. FIRST Lego and FTC teams will be showcasing additional robotics programs available in the area.

Food Truck Alley will be serving breakfast and lunch and includes Cell Block Café, Food Tour and Sweet Treats.

The Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development is the event’s presenting sponsor, with additional funding through Constellation Community Champions and Mansfield Senior High as host site.

The worldwide mission of FIRST is to provide life-changing robotics programs that give young people the skills, confidence, and resilience to build a better world. Stellar Robotics assists in this mission as a community-based, non-profit educational organization which promotes and teaches Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math (STEAM) skills through competitive and non-competitive robotics programs open to any students K-12 in Richland County and the surrounding areas.

If you are interested in supporting, joining or volunteering for Stellar Robotics’ programs, visit firstroboticsmansfield.com. For questions, email stellarrobotics@gmail.com or call 567-275-1207. Donations are welcome at paypal.com/us/fundraiser/charity/2175136.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Shawshank Showdown robotics competition to be held in Mansfield OH