Robotics students are cracking the code to creativity in recent competition

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Hundreds of students, teachers and staff packed the Virginia Beach Convention Center, on Wednesday, for the Robotics STEM Trifecta Challenge. The public school students worked all year to create robots and drones for the competition.

On Wednesday, they put them through multiple tests to find out who created the best of the best. Children from 5th grade through high school compete in the challenge every year.

Congratulations to everyone who participated and to all winners!

