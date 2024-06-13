Roaring Kitty nearly doubles GameStop holdings to 9 million shares, Reddit post shows

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Keith Gill, the stock influencer known as Roaring Kitty, updated his holding of GameStop on Thursday to show he now owns 9 million shares of the company, up from 5 million at the start of the week.

Gill's update, posted on Reddit after the close of trading, showed the value of his position at $262.1 million. That is 2.1% of GameStop's 426 million outstanding shares, according to a recent regulatory filing.

The update also showed he no longer holds the 120,000 June 21, $20 strike call options he had disclosed in his last update.

Gill who helped launch the meme-stock phenomenon in 2021, recently disclosed a sizeable GameStop stock and options position in a screen shot posted on Reddit on June 2.

The move has spurred big swings in GameStops shares. On Thursday the stock finished up 14% at $29.12. The stock was last down to $28.66 in extended trading on Thursday.

GameStop shares are up 66% for the year.

