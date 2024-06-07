Rivian reveals next gen R1 pickup and SUVs, with price boost on the SUV

There's good news and bad news for fans of Rivian Automotive electric trucks: The company has revealed its reengineered, second-generation flagship pickup and SUV and they are loaded with lots of extras. But while the starting price for the pickup stays the same, the starting price for the SUV is going up.

On Thursday, Rivian introduced the next-generation R1S SUV and R1T pickup. The automaker said the 2025 model R1 pickup and SUV have improved range, performance and technology. The vehicles also offer new motor configurations, design elements, and trim and tire choices, Rivian said in a release.

"We continue to evolve our flagship R1 vehicles, offering quality and performance without compromise. Our revamped R1S and R1T push the technical boundaries further, creating our most capable products to date,” RJ Scaringe, Rivian CEO and founder, said in a statement.

Rivian introduced the next generation R1S SUV and R1T pickup on June 6, 2024. The automaker said the 2025 model R1 pickup and SUV have improved range, performance and computing power. The company said pricing for the second-generation R1S SUV will increase $1,000 from current models to start at $75,900, with top-end tri-motor models starting around $106,000. The R1T will continue to start at $69,900 with the top-end tri-motor starting at $100,000.

Rivian, which is based in California and has a facility in Plymouth, will continue to offer dual, tri and quad motor configurations on the vehicles, it said. It will also offer several battery packs. A standard battery pack has a 270-mile range on a single charge. New large and max battery packs have been redesigned to deliver up to an estimated 420 miles of range.

The second-generation R1S SUV will start at $75,900, an increase of $1,000 from current models. The top-end tri-motor model will start at $106,000. The R1T pickup's starting price will remain the same as current models, at $69,900. The top tri-motor models starts at $100,000. Rivian did not give pricing for the top-end quad-motor models.

While the outside design remains largely the same, the tri-motor and quad-motor vehicles have new Rivian-made drive units, which means the top-end quad motor will now deliver up to 1,025 horsepower and 1,198 pound-feet of torque when using Launch Mode. It can travel 0 mph to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds, the company said. That compares with 835 horsepower and 908 pound-feet of torque in the current vehicle.

Rivian said the vehicles have updated with more luxurious interiors and added technology and software interface. Also, while the peak available charge rate remains the same 220 kilowatts in the 2025 vehicles with large and max battery packs, overall charging is slightly improved across the range, adding an average of 140 miles of range in 20 minutes using a fast charger, Rivian spokesman Mikhael Farah said.

Rivian, which builds the vehicles in Normal, Illinois, will start deliveries for the 2025 R1S and R1T immediately, it said.

