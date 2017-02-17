This Rise Of Trump Is Leading To A Rise In Political Apps

According to recent data, political apps—especially those that help connect constituents to their representatives—have seen a big increase in downloads since the election.

Political activism has been on the rise since the election of Donald Trump, but it’s not just happening in the streets. According to a report in TechCrunch, political apps have seen increased downloads since the 2016 U.S. Presidential election.

Data provided by App Annie indicates apps that encourage political activism and engagement are appearing on more and more devices around the country. The app data analyst firm reported apps including Countable, Voter, We the People, VoteSpotter and Congress were among a group of political apps that received more than 5,000 downloads between November and January.

Countable —an app that simplifies legislation coming from Capitol Hill into digestible and understandable bites and streamlines the process of reaching out to representatives—saw the biggest uptick, racking up more than 200,000 downloads on in that period according to App Annie.

When contacted by International Business Times, Countable confirmed the data from App Annie was accurate. A spokesperson for the company said between election day on Nov. 8, 2016 and Jan. 31, Countable was installed 273,000 times on iOS and gained 295,000 new users in total.

The app was also used to deliver more than 1.5 million messages from constituents to their representatives in that time frame.

A spokesperson for We the People confirmed to IBT the app has "seen a significant amount of downloads and app activity since the election," but declined to disclose any of its internal data regarding installations or app usage.

Of the other apps topping 5,000 installs, VoteSpotter and Congress fall into a category similar to Countable as they are primarily focused on helping users get in touch with their senators and representatives . We the People is a platform for political discourse among its users, while Voter helps users determine which candidates most align with their own views on issues.

Several other political apps also joined the 5,000 download club. Included in the group were Presidential Election and Electoral College Map, Boycott Trump Biz, Voice Political Advocacy, Brigade, One World Politics, iCitizen, Show of Hands, and Vote 1.

VoteStand also appeared on the list, garnering more than 5,000 downloads since the election thanks in part to a prominent mention from the President himself.

VoteStand is an app that purports to crowdsource incidents of voter fraud, and app creator Gregg Phillips managed to garner attention by claiming he had proof of 3 million counts of illegal votes being case in the 2016 election. Phillips is yet to provide any proof, and given that his app had l ess than 10,000 downloads at the time of the election and displays zero user reports of voter fraud, it’s unlikely the app will help prove Phillips’ claim.

