Ringling College of Art and Design launches AI undergraduate certificate program

Ringling College of Art and Design is launching a new Artificial Intelligence Undergraduate Certificate program, the first of its kind at an art and design college.

The program aims to equip students with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the complex impact of AI on creative industries of all kinds. While AI can provide powerful creative tools, the technology has been developed using methods that raise serious moral and legal concerns. Ringling College has designed a program that prepares students for careers merging AI with art, design, and creativity in a responsible and ethical manner.

“AI is scary, exciting, revolutionary, and sometimes feels like an existential threat to creators of all kinds. At Ringling College, we are committed to innovation and providing our students with the tools they need to thrive in constantly evolving creative professions,” said Rick Dakan, AI coordinator at Ringling College. “The AI Undergraduate Certificate program is a proactive response to the rapid technological changes reshaping the creative landscape.”

The certificate program is available as an option to all Ringling College students pursuing studies in 13 different majors. The three-course program covers fundamental AI and machine learning principles, their application in creative contexts, and the ethical, societal, and cultural implications of AI in art and design. Through hands-on experience with AI tools and a focus on responsible integration of AI in creative practices, students will gain the skills and knowledge needed to tackle real-world challenges and succeed in AI-driven creative industries.

“Creativity is the heart of the future,” Ringling College president Larry R. Thompson said. “All that creativity encompasses – imagination, design thinking, emotional intelligence, and a holistic perspective – will fuel our future economy, and society. Therefore, it’s our responsibility as an institution of higher and creative learning to teach our students how to responsibly leverage this new tool to their advantage; much in the same way as we did several years ago when the computer was introduced to art and design and became the new paintbrush.”

Upon completion of the program, students will have a portfolio showcasing their ability to innovatively apply AI in their creative work. This program will add another credential to their resume, positioning these students as competitive candidates in the job market. For more information, visit ringling.edu/minors.

SAM Teen Arts Council

Four members of the Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College of Art and Design’s 2023-24 Teen Arts Council are set to take the next steps in their arts education. Marley Bean (Booker High) and Simon Odruno (Florida Virtual School and Suncoast Technical College) will attend Ringling College this fall, while Addy Hurt (Manatee School for the Arts) and Berkeley Maecker (Manatee High) will participate in Ringling’s precollege program this summer.

“We’re delighted that these students have decided to continue studying the arts, and to do so while staying right here in Sarasota,” said Virginia Shearer, executive director of the Sarasota Art Museum. “Teen Arts Council is about forging long-term relationships with the next generation of arts leaders.”

SAM TAC is led by Brooks Tracey, artist and educator, and Connie Cuadrado, the museum’s community catalyst for learning and engagement. Begun in 2022, the Teen Arts Council is a yearlong paid internship for creative high school students focusing on contemporary art, museum management, arts program development, and community engagement. For more information, visit sarasotaartmuseum.org and click on Learn.

