Reddit announces another big data-sharing AI deal — this time with OpenAI

OpenAI and Reddit announced a new partnership on Thursday in a move that will bring the social media platform's popular content to ChatGPT.

The mutually beneficial deal will help Reddit to further diversify its revenue streams.

"OpenAI will bring enhanced Reddit content to ChatGPT and new products, helping users discover and engage with Reddit communities," the companies said in a joint statement.

OpenAI will also gain access to Reddit's Data API, which will enable the company's AI tools to "better understand and showcase Reddit content, especially on recent topics," according to the announcement.

Reddit, meanwhile, will gain a new advertising partner in OpenAI. The value of the deal was not disclosed.

The news sent Reddit shares soaring $12 in extended trade, Reuters reported.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who holds a sizable stake in Reddit, already reaped a windfall earlier this year when the company went public in March. The Thursday announcement included a disclosure of Altman's shareholder status, confirming the partnership was led by OpenAI's COO and approved by its independent board of directors.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

