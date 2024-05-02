Red Bull's RB17 Hypercar Is Coming Up Fast

The big F1 news this week is that Red Bull Racing’s Chief Technology Officer Adrian Newey is set to leave the team during the first quarter of 2025. As part of the departure announcement, Red Bull has confirmed that the highly-anticipated RB17 hypercar is reaching the end of its development timeline, with Newey expected to oversee the final stages before leaving the brand.

An initial version of the departure announcement, which you can find here, stated that the track-only RB17 is slated to make its debut at the upcoming Goodwood Festival of Speed in July. The statement has since been adjusted to remove any mention of that debut date, but stills states that Newey will take a step away from the F1 effort in order to finish the hypercar project. The project was first announced back in July 2022, and promises to be one of the most intriguing vehicles developed by the F1 icon. Newey has previously stated that the two-seat track car is targeting lap times similar to those posted in F1, without the design restrictions brought on by a governing body. At the center of the car sits a carbon monocoque, which houses a naturally aspirated V-10. The motor is expected to rev like the old F1 motors, with a redline of 15,000 rpm.

Alex Morton - Getty Images

An electric motor will also work in conjunction with the atmospheric engine, helping to provide a total system output of over 1100 hp. F1-derived aero treatments should ensure the car can tackle corners at the sort of speeds provided by four-digit outputs. Red Bull has also turned to Michelin for help in creating a bespoke tire for the car, further hinting towards the performance potential. Red Bull only plans to build around 50 examples of the RB17 at its Technology Campus in Milton Keynes, but that’s probably plenty.

The RB17 is estimated to carry a price tag of around $6.2 million, which makes this one exclusive hypercar indeed. Stay tuned for more information about Newey’s final Red Bull project.

