Recent signings usher in final cleanup phase at Oak Ridge's East Tennessee Technology Park

With crews set to finish remediating soil at the East Tennessee Technology Park (ETTP) this year, the U.S. Department of Energy's Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management (OREM) is shifting its focus to groundwater - the final phase of cleanup there.

That work can now move forward with the recent signing of two records of decision between OREM, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

Employees have conducted extensive sampling across the East Tennessee Technology Park, the former K-25 site, to identify any areas with groundwater plumes that need to be addressed or remediated.

The formal regulatory documents, shared with the public for input last spring, provide guidance and the approved, agreed-upon remediation methods to conduct the work.

“One of our program’s guiding principles is always pursuing progress and completing the work we start,” OREM Manager Jay Mullis said. “The partnership and collaboration displayed with our regulators is allowing us to do just that. With these signings, we can move forward with completing our mission at the East Tennessee Technology Park.”

OREM and contractor UCOR completed building demolition at ETTP in 2020. That concluded a two-decade effort that removed more than 500 facilities, including five massive uranium enrichment buildings, with a combined footprint that could span 225 football fields.

An aerial view of the East Tennessee Technology Park shows the Main Plant Area at left of Poplar Creek and the K-31 and K-33 Area at right.

Since then, they’ve been steadily completing soil remediation projects across the site - an EM 2024 priority.

“The site cleanup and soil remediation successes are paving the way for a brighter future at a site that once housed deteriorated, contaminated buildings,” said Ken Rueter, UCOR president and CEO. “This final phase of remediation would not have been possible without all the hard work, expertise and partnering successes that allowed us to successfully and safely complete this work.”

ETTP is divided into three sections for groundwater remediation planning. One section is the Main Plant Area, which encompasses most of the operations area at the former enrichment complex. Another section is the area where the large K-31 and K-33 uranium enrichment buildings once stood. The third section is called Zone 1, which is the area immediately surrounding the Main Plant and K-31 and K-33 areas.

This graphic shows the Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management's remediation approach, known as enhanced in-situ bioremediation, for groundwater plumes in the Main Plant Area. Employees will inject microorganisms into the ground capable of reducing the contaminants.

The two records of decision signed in May are for the Main Plant Area and the K-31 and K-33 Area.

The groundwater remediation approach in the Main Plant Area is called enhanced in-situ bioremediation. A widely used technology for treating contaminated waste, it involves injecting microorganisms and a carbon source, such as vegetable oil, into the ground. The microorganisms reduce or detoxify the contaminants.

For the K-31 and K-33 Area, OREM will use a process called monitored natural attenuation. Monitored natural attenuation relies on natural processes that reduce contaminant concentrations in groundwater. Using this process as the remedial action involves monitoring groundwater conditions with land use controls limiting potential exposures.

A future record of decision will detail groundwater remediation activities for Zone 1.

OREM’s projects have transformed the former uranium enrichment complex into a private industrial park that benefits the community. Crews have cleared away all the former buildings, addressed impacted soil and transferred more than 1,700 acres of land to the community to attract new economic development. To date, 25 businesses are located there, with more expected soon.

Wayne McKinney is a member of the UCOR communications staff and a former reporter for The Oak Ridger.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Recent signings will usher in final cleanup phase at Oak Ridge's ETTP