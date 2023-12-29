Read the pitch decks from these creator economy startups that helped raise millions of dollars

Seam Social raised a $2.5 million seed round in 2023. Seam Social

The creator economy is catching the attention – and wallets — of notable VCs.

Creator-focused startups are raising millions of dollars.

Here are the pitch decks that 30 startups used in Series A, seed, and pre-seed rounds.

The creator economy has bred a new generation of startups — from influencer marketing companies to new social media experiences.

These startups have captured the attention and wallets of influential venture capitalists and angel investors over the last several years, giving rise to several unicorn valuations in the space like link-in-bio service Linktree (valued at $1.3 billion in 2022) or the affiliate marketing platform LTK (valued at $2 billion in late 2021).

Even as the economy has weathered changing tides and investments have cooled across industries, some startups in this sector are still raising money.

For instance, several seven-figure seed rounds have been announced in 2023, including Web3-inspired social network Seam Social's $2.5 million round in December. This year has also seen several later-stage funding rounds, like one from Whop, an e-commerce marketplace for digital goods, which announced its $17 million Series A in July. And Karat, a financial startup for creators, raised a $70 million Series B in June — although it proves a point that a big VC round doesn't ensure stability, as the company later laid off staffers in October.

So, how do creator economy startups land those investments? Often, it starts with a pitch deck.

Lumanu, a creator-focused financial startup, uses a simple pitch deck that is more of a "conversation guider," cofounder and CEO Tony Tran told BI.

"My pitch is always why, what, how, and why now?" Tran said. (Read the full pitch deck here.)

Skye, a career-coaching startup, had different decks depending on the type of investor or fund they were pitching to.

"I had two different versions, depending on the fund," said Jessica Wolf, Skye's CEO and cofounder. "If I knew a fund was more into pre-seed, all about the founder, I had one deck. But if I knew that they were a numbers person, I would use another one."

But every startup has a different approach.

Some even ditch the pitch deck altogether, like Throne, and opt for a simple email or Notion document.

BI talked with founders who've pitched their startups to investors about their process. They broke down the pitch decks they used to secure millions of dollars in funding.

Read the pitch decks that helped 30 creator-focused startups fundraise millions of dollars:

Note: Pitch decks are sorted by investment stage and size of round.

