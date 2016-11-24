You can read Donald Trump’s full interview with The New York Times right now

After some back and forth with The New York Times, President-elect Donald Trump went ahead with the planned interview, sharing his vision of what lies ahead. The interview follows Trump’s address to the nation from earlier this week, when the future President chose to update the American people on his transition progress and his 100-day plan via YouTube, rather than a regular press conference.

The full transcript of Trump’s interview with the Times is now available online.

We already talked about Trump’s insistence on convincing Apple to make iPhones in the USA, but that’s just one tidbit from the interview.

Trump addressed other matters, climate change include — spoiler alert, Trump would almost agree that climate change is a human-made thing, not an invented one:

“I think right now … well, I think there is some connectivity,” Trump said when asked whether there’s a connection between human activities and climate change. “There is some, something. It depends on how much. It also depends on how much it’s going to cost our companies. You have to understand, our companies are noncompetitive right now,” he added, pivoting back to talking about US jobs.

Interestingly, Trump had words of praise for the Times as well, a media outlet he called out numerous times for the negative coverage he received during the election.

“‘[I] just appreciate the meeting and I have great respect for The New York Times. Tremendous respect,” Trump said. “ It’s very special. Always has been very special. I think I’ve been treated very rough. It’s well out there that I’ve been treated extremely unfairly in a sense, in a true sense. I wouldn’t only complain about the Times.”

Trump also said he disavows the alt-right groups and their movements. “First of all, I don’t want to energize the group. I’m not looking to energize them,” he said. “I don’t want to energize the group, and I disavow the group. They, again, I don’t know if it’s reporting or whatever. I don’t know where they were four years ago, and where they were for Romney and McCain and all of the other people that ran, so I just don’t know, I had nothing to compare it to.”

“But it’s not a group I want to energize, and if they are energized, I want to look into it and find out why,“ Trump added.

These are just some of Trump’s remarks to the Times — see the full transcript at this link.

