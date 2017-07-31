Rare sale slashes prices on the two best GoPro cameras

We’ve told you time and time again that if money is a concern while you shop for a new action camera, this affordable 4K action cam is the only way to go. It’s a high-quality camera that has plenty of great features, and $64 is an unbeatable price. If you have some extra money to spend though, you’re still going to get better quality and better features out of a GoPro. And it just so happens that now is the perfect time to buy one.

Amazon has rare discounts available on both of GoPro’s best cameras, the GoPro HERO5 Black and the GoPro HERO5 Session. You’ll find everything you need to know below.

GoPro HERO5 Session

Stunning 4K video and 12MP photos in Single, Burst and Time Lapse modes.

Durable by design, HERO5 Black is waterproof to 33ft (10m) without a housing

Additional GoPro HERO5 Black Features + Benefits below on item page.

Preview and playback your shots, change settings and trim your footage, all on your GoPro.

GoPro HERO5 Black: $319.99

GoPro HERO5 Session

Stunning 4K video and 10MP photos in Single, Burst and Time Lapse modes.

Durable by design, HERO5 Session is waterproof to 33ft (10m) without a housing.

Additional GoPro HERO5 Session Features + Benefits below on item page.

A single press of the Shutter button powers the camera on and starts recording automatically.

Refer user manual and installation manual below for software update instructions.

GoPro HERO5 Session: $239.20

