The New Range Rover Electric Slides on Ice

It almost seems overdue that JLR, formerly known as Jaguar Land Rover, is introducing a fully electric version of its flagship Range Rover. We confirmed its impending release this time last year and have been fed teasers ever since, but the folks at JLR are now deep into the prototyping process. And now, we're getting our first look at the all-electric SUV.

Built on the same chassis as the internal combustion model, JLR Chief Engineer Nick Collins confirmed last year that the Ranger Rover Electric would "deliver true Range Rover values." In practice, this statement speaks to the design of the electric luxury SUV, which looks almost identical to its gas counterpart in testing photos. Using all-black un-camouflaged prototypes, JLR says its modernist design language honors the bloodline while remaining true to its quality assurance processes.

JLR

Beyond the visuals of the Ranger Rover Electric prototype, its current testing regiment is set to benchmark its global, all-weather performance. From -40°C in the Swedish North to 50°C in the searing Middle Eastern deserts, JLR says its in-house assembled battery and electric motors will be able to stand every temperature grade you can throw at it.

Because the Range Rover Electric relies on Electric Drive Units (EDU) instead of traditional differentials, JLR is also updating the traction management system on its EV model. Instead of deriving its brain power from the ABS unit, the traction controls on the Range Rover Electric distributes wheel slip management directly to each EDU, with a reaction time of 1 millisecond.

JLR

This system is not only faster than JLR's previous version but allows for more nuanced activation of the ABS. Because traction is monitored per wheel, minor slippages at one wheel are seemingly less prone to premature ABS activation, depending on the surface at hand. And it certainly looks like some sideways shenanigans are possible as well, regardless of the Range Rover Electric's perspective multi-ton curb weight.

"To ensure we leave no stone uncovered, we are well underway with our physical testing and development program, all designed at pushing Range Rover Electric to the extremes to ensure its capability remains unparalleled when it reaches you," said Thomas Mueller, executive director of product engineering at JLR.

Pricing, specific battery details, and power figures have yet to be revealed. However, JLR says that interested buyers can expect the Range Rover Electric to hit dealerships later this year.

