Radar operators, wind companies work together to mitigate radar disruption

May 29—Among the concerns people in Dickinson County have expressed about the Hope Ridge Wind Farm is the potential for the turbines to disrupt Doppler radar and communications.

Depending on where the turbines are located, they can affect NEXRAD Weather Surveillance Radar 1988 Doppler (WSR-88D), said Bill Ward, field requirements branch chief at the Radar Operations Center, in Norman, Oklahoma.

"The Radar Operations Center (ROC) works very closely with the wind farm developers, NOAA National Weather Service Weather Forecast Offices, and their sponsors to help everyone involved understand how the placement of wind turbines can affect a WSR-88D," Ward said.

"The ROC requests that the developers place their wind turbines in areas where the blades associated with the wind farm remain below the height of the WSR-88D's second elevation scanning angle. The ROC does an analysis to determine what elevation angles are affected."

When it is not possible to move the planned turbine locations affecting the WSR-88D, action can be taken to reduce the rotation rate of the wind turbine blades to one or fewer revolutions per minute, which helps the forecasters observe inclement weather occurring within the wind farm.

This is done through a curtailment agreement requested by the ROC in conjunction with the affected weather forecast offices and wind farm developer, he said.

Jon Beck, development manager at Enel Green Power North America, said his company is "committed to developing projects with community safety in mind."

They have not yet determined the height or the exact location of the turbines they anticipate installing, which will make a difference in whether they will be in a radar's line of sight. When the project moves to that stage the ROC can analyze the final proposal.

"Turbines have not yet been selected for the project; the types and total number are determined much closer to construction," Beck said.

As part of the project's due diligence, they conduct two sets of communication studies.

"The first set of studies is required as part of the federal permitting process and is based on the full potential project area," Beck said. "These studies have not indicated any potential negative impacts to local weather radar, TV, cellular, AM/FM radio or frequencies used by first responders."

Enel also expects to conduct a second set of studies before construction after the exact turbine locations have been finalized to ensure there are no new communications towers or infrastructure that may be impacted, he said.

"Wind turbines aren't new to Kansas and are something professional weather forecasters have worked with for years," Beck said.

How turbines affect Doppler radar

The NEXRAD Weather Surveillance Radar 1988 Doppler is one of the most important tools forecasters, atmospheric scientists, and decision-makers have, Ward said.

"The NOAA National Weather Service in particular relies upon this data to issue accurate and timely forecasts, warnings and advisories," he said.

Wind turbines, due to their height above ground, affect the WSR-88D data in several ways.

When the radar beam interacts with the blades of the wind turbines, it causes strong returns that can look like heavy precipitation.

In addition, the blades are often spinning, and this movement can produce erroneous wind velocity information because it looks like wind to the radar.

"This kind of 'clutter' cannot be removed by conventional clutter mitigation methods," Ward said. "Typically, velocity data are used to distinguish moving targets such as weather from non-moving targets such as buildings, which are considered ground clutter and not weather related."

The resulting contamination from the wind turbines makes it difficult to detect fronts or wind shifts; damaging winds, thunderstorm rotation, tornadoes, or the associated debris signatures; and heavy rainfall and/or hail.

National Weather Service forecasters have tracked tornadoes as they moved into wind farms. When that happened the radar signatures used to detect a tornado signature become difficult to interpret due to the reflectivity and velocity data contamination, Ward said.

Two examples he gave both occurred in 2018. The first one was May 17 southwest of Dodge City. When the tornado moved into the wind farm, forecasters were unable to determine if it was ongoing, had strengthened, or dissipated.

Another case was northeast of Lincoln, Illinois, Dec. 1 where a tornado was undetected until it emerged from the wind farm.