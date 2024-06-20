The Internet Can't Stop Talking About The New Post Office Trucks' Design
In case you didn't know, the US postal service is in the process of replacing their old cars.
Say bye-bye to this familiar friend.
The new design is going to look like this:
The cars were unveiled in 2022, and the postal service plans to deploy 66,000 trucks by 2028.
The new trucks include advanced safety features, better driver ergonomics, and better fuel efficiency.
One tweet about the ergonomics is going viral:
today i learned the Oshkosh NGDV (next generation delivery vehicle) looks like this because the USPS contract mandated that the cabin must be tall enough for a 95th percentile male (6'2) to stand up but low enough for a 5th percentile female (4'11) to see over the hood pic.twitter.com/Hu8rD8VS0K
— andi (e/alb) (@Nexuist) June 18, 2024
Getty Images/Twitter: @Nexuist
According to the USPS, the windowsill on the right side of the mail truck needs to be as low as the mailbox so the postperson doesn't have to strain their arms or wrists. The new design fixes that.
The new windowsill also works for shorter people (5th percentile female) to taller people (95th percentile male), making sure everyone is able to deliver mail comfortably and efficiently.
As this person said, "This is what actual design looks like. Solving real problems for real people, not making things look cool."
this is what actual design looks like. solving real problems for real people, not making things look cool. https://t.co/WdJZT6pod0
— kasey (@kaseyklimes) June 19, 2024
Getty Images/Twitter: @kaseyklimes
So, yeah, expect to see these cute little freaks around town.
I'll leave you with this A+ comment:
This is the ideal mail body. You may not like it, but this is what peak performance looks like. https://t.co/jS6QnzQW2f
— Cross-laminated Tinder (@nickhasthoughts) June 18, 2024
Getty Images/ Twitter: @nickhasthoughts