Quick! This 70-inch LG TV just had its price slashed to under $500

For a great value TV from a reputable brand, look no further than Walmart. Right now, you can buy the LG 70-inch UQ7070 4K TV for $498 instead of $648. A huge saving of $150, this is one of the better TV deals around and perfect if you want a large TV for less while still enjoying great picture quality. Here’s what you need to know about the LG 70-inch UQ7070 before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the LG 70-inch UQ7070 4K TV

LG is one of the best TV brands around and responsible for many of the best TVs. Much of that is thanks to its range of OLED TVs but it also makes excellent 4K TVs too. With the LG 70-inch UQ7070 4K TV, you get the LG a5 Gen AI processor powering proceedings which means enhanced picture and sound including an upscaled picture if you’re watching something in HD.

The LG 70-inch UQ7070 4K TV has active HDR in the form of HDR10 Pro so you get scene-by-scene picture adjustment which automatically adjusts the quality of what you’re watching. There’s also a Game Optimizer so that any time you play a game, you can quickly adjust all your game settings to just how you need them to be.

Continuing the vein of the LG 70-inch UQ7070 4K TV being super practical yet simple, it also has webOS 22 which is super easy to use. It’s simple to find all your favorite shows with easy access to streaming apps along with instant access to over 300 free LG channels. The user interface can be customized so you can quickly find what you need, while there are personalized recommendations for everyone watching. Adding to the neat touches, the LG 70-inch UQ7070 4K TV also has sports alerts so you’ll receive real-time updates from your favorite teams and most important matches at all times.

Packed with all the essential features you could need from a great TV, the LG 70-inch UQ7070 4K TV usually costs $648. Right now, it’s $150 off at Walmart so it’s down to a highly affordable $498. Check it out now before you miss out on this great deal. It’s likely to end very soon given it’s proving very popular.

