Your questions answered: What happens when NYSEG installs smart meter at your house

NYSEG and RG&E are installing the latest in energy use technology − smart meters − across their wide customer base that includes more than 1 million electric hook-ups and 500,000 natural gas services.

Smart meters and natural gas meter modules are two-way wireless devises that record hourly power usage information and meter status.

According to NYSEG and RG&E, the upgrade will help to more effectively identify power outages, make bill estimates, onsite visits and meter reads less frequent, and allow customers to conveniently manage address moves and service stops.

Nearly a half million smart meters have been installed to date, according to the utilities, and installations will continue through this year and into 2025.

We asked Press & Sun-Bulletin/pressconnects readers to submit their questions about smart meters and the installation process. You'll find answers to some of those questions here, based on feedback from the teams at NYSEG and RG&E.

When is your smart meter coming?

Customers will receive a postcard two or three weeks before installation. Workers will knock when they arrive, but no one has to be there unless the meter is inside or is difficult to access.

NYSEG customers can consult a smart meter installation map online or use the new lookup tool to search by your address and learn when meters will be upgraded.

RG&E customers may check the smart meter installation map online or use the lookup tool to search by your address to locate their installation schedule.

A legacy NYSEG electric meter in Hornell. During its tech upgrade, NYSEG is installing new smart meters across its wide customer base.

My current meter turns the heating system on at night during the cheaper night rates. Will the new meters still do this?

One way customers attempt to save money on energy is by timing peak usage to when the cost is the cheapest. Readers asked whether this will still be possible with smart meters.

The utilities said the answer is yes.

"Our smart meter installers will work with customers who use timers to take advantage of off-peak hours with larger electric devices to get an appropriate timer installed and to continue utilizing this program," the companies said.

A postcard from NYSEG informing a customer that a smart meter installer will be in their neighborhood soon to setup their upgrade.

How much of an increase can I expect in my bill if my monthly usage stays the same? People are saying it will double. Is that true?

A spokesperson said NYSEG and RG&E welcome the opportunity to answer reader questions, especially on what they said is "misinformation" about reports of high bills after a smart meter was installed.

According to the utilities, smart meter installations come at no cost to the customer and the meters are not responsible for any perceived bill increases.

They encouraged customers with specific billing questions to contact NYSEG directly at 800-572-1111. (RG&E customers can call 800-743-2110).

"High bills could be a result of a variety of factors including increased seasonal usage due to weather, electricity or natural gas supply cost increases, which are out of NYSEG’s control, or a discrepancy between estimated versus actual use on a customer’s bill," they said. "Smart meters produce monthly bills based on actually energy usage, as opposed to estimates. What you pay monthly will reflect the energy you are using monthly."

What if I had an off-peak meter? Do I get the same discount?

Readers asked if some of the energy saving programs they currently benefit from will continue with smart meters.

"All the same pricing options that our customers enjoy with their current meter will still be available with their smart meter, along with the added benefit of technology that empowers customers to make smart decisions about their energy usage," the power companies said.

Will NYSEG use the smart meters to restrict electric and gas usage in periods of extreme heat or extreme cold?

Residents of New York state experience weather emergencies, especially during the winter months. Readers asked if they will be able to stay warm when the temperature dips into single digits or lower, and cool during summer heat waves.

"Smart meters measure whole house energy use, just like your legacy meter, not specific appliances within a home or business," NYSEG and RG&E said. "We do offer a Smart Savings Rewards program, which does not restrict customers from usage during extreme weather events, but instead offers incentives to customers who manage energy usage to alleviate the strain on the power supply. The Smart Savings Rewards program will continue to be offered to customers with smart meters."

How do I opt out of getting a smart meter?

To contact NYSEG about opting out, call 866-531-6313. To opt out with RG&E, call 866-734-3821. Note: Customers who choose to opt out will face a monthly fee.

Both NYSEG and RG&E said the meter upgrade is mandatory for businesses.

NYSEG and RG&E said, "Smart meters provide many benefits, and we encourage customers to review information we have made available [online] for NYSEG and for RG&E customers. Customers who decide to opt out will be subject to a monthly fee to cover the ongoing costs of manual reads and maintenance."

NYSEG customers can find more information about smart meters at nyseg.com. Information for RG&E customers is also posted on rge.com.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: Your NYSEG, RG&E smart meter upgrade questions answered