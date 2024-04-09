Pueblo West multi-million dollar broadband project brings internet to rural areas

Pueblo West's economic development portfolio just got stronger as businesses and homes are now able to access high-speed internet service in areas where internet connectivity did not previously exist.

More than 6,000 Pueblo West homes and businesses now have access to fiber-based optic internet thanks to an agreement between Highline Broadband and the Pueblo West Metro District. During the Pueblo West Metro board meeting Monday, Highline's Regional Manager David Shippley updated the board on the outcome of a memorandum of understanding the board signed with Highline, then known as Rye Telephone, in October 2021.

"In November 2021, we kicked off construction and in February 2022, we turned up our first customer," Shippley said. "In March of this year we completed the mainline build with over 1 million feet of line placed and we now have the capablity of serving more than 6,000 homes."

The project got a boost in August 2022, when the company received a $2.3 million Colorado Broadband office fund grant to offset the cost to serve 700 Pueblo West dwellings.

"We spent a lot of money building out this network," Shippley said, "We are going to continue to expand where there is demand in the district, but we are not going to overbuild."

These maps show areas in blue where Highline broadband service is available in Pueblo West on the north side of U.S. 50 (left) and the south side of U.S. 50 (right).

Five nominees apply for open board seat

Five Pueblo West residents have submitted nominations for the open board seat vacated by Nick Madero March 21. Candidates include Gregory Roberts, Brian Gray, Brian Lucas, Liza Reyes and Claire Chadwell-Bell.

Board Secretary Bill Vickers questioned why the board would not just appoint the highest vote-getter behind himself and Brian Axworthy during last May's election. At that time, the razor-thin margin had Roberts with 1,257 votes and Lucas with 1,250 votes.

"Approximately 100 ballots were thrown out in the last election because they were not signed and this is one year later, so I do not think it is inappropriate for the board to interview these candidates and select someone to fill the seat," said Doug Proal, board vice president.

Candidates will be interviewed at 5:30 p.m. April 15 and a new member will be nominated at the board's 6 p.m. March 22 board meeting.

Tennis courts and trails to get a boost

The Joe Martinez Trail project won an additional $90,000 in Conservation Trust Fund dollars after Parks and Recreation Director Carol Cosby made a presentation to the Pueblo County Commissioners seeking help with the trail which will run along Joe Martinez Boulevard between McCulloch and Purcell. The board also approved a $75,000 tennis court repaving project for the Civic Center Park courts.

Altitude Athletic Surfaces LLC of Englewood will oversee the proejct starting in mid-July. Three of the four courts will be marked for both pickleball and tennis, while the fourth court will be divided into four pickleball courts.

