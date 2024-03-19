This PS5 Pro leak reveals a massive jump in performance

Sony is indeed working on a more advanced version of the PlayStation 5 that could feature a more powerful GPU that’s potentially up to three times faster for specific tasks compared to current PS5 models.

YouTuber Moore’s Law is Dead claims to have obtained a technical overview document for the PS5 Pro, code-named Trinity, and Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson has confirmed the leaked specifications’ accuracy, which suggests a holiday 2024 release window for the console.

The leaked technical document mentions some of the potential specs, including 67 teraflops of 16-bit floating-point calculations, which translates to around 33.5 teraflops of single-precision compute. This is a 45% rendering performance boost over the standard PS5, which operates at 10.28 teraflops.

Now, comparing teraflops between the two consoles doesn’t really make sense due to architectural changes in AMD’s RDNA technology. The PS5 Pro could potentially move from a setup akin to an AMD Radeon RX 6700 to something closer to a Radeon RX 7800 XT, offering improved ray tracing capabilities and up to three times the performance in some cases.

Sony PlayStation 5 Pro Sony PlayStation 5 CPU AMD Zen 2 architecture 8-cores, 16 threads at 3.5GHz / 3.85GHz AMD Zen 2 architecture 8-cores, 16 threads at 3.5GHz Compute units 60 CUs, RDNA 3 (unconfirmed) 36 CUs, RDNA 2 TFLOPs 33.5TF 10.23TF GPU clock speeds 2.18GHz (unconfirmed) 2.23GHz Memory 16GB GDDR6 at 18Gbps 16GB GDDR6 at 14Gbps Memory interface 256-bit/576GB/s 256-bit/448GB/s

Additional details from Henderson indicate that the PS5 Pro might follow the recent PS5 redesign, with a detachable disc drive and faster system memory running at 576 GB/s, along with improved audio hardware capable of processing more effects.

The Pro variant is also rumored to share the same CPU as the base PS5, but could include a “High CPU Frequency Mode” that will boost clocks up to 3.85GHz, resulting in a 10% performance increase. However, activating this mode may slightly throttle the GPU.

The leak also suggests the inclusion of PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), a machine learning-based upscaling technology similar to Nvidia’s DLSS or AMD’s FSR that potentially supports upscaling to 8K resolutions and enhancing ray tracing performance on the PS5 Pro hardware. For a comprehensive breakdown of the leaks, we recommend checking out Digital Foundry’s video, which also confirms the validity of the leaks.

While initial leaks have raised some skepticism, Henderson’s insights, indicating Sony’s first-party studios testing PS5 Pro dev kits since September and third parties gaining access in January, align with previous reportss of a targeted November 2024 release for the PS5 Pro.