Proposal to attract quantum computing jobs passes Illinois House

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor J.B. Pritzker is expecting quantum computing to create major technological breakthroughs in the coming years, and is pushing a package of tax incentives to attract those jobs to the state.

The Illinois House of Representatives passed the bill to encourage a quantum computing campus on Wednesday. The bill lays out the state’s plan to create an “enterprise zone” to invest half a billion dollars in to get tech companies to build.

“This bill is the result of many weeks and months of hard work.” Rep. Dave Vella (D-Rockford) said. “It will take Illinois’ business climate to the next level.”

In the past five years Pritzker has been in office, the governor has put a big focus on bringing new industries to Illinois, like electric vehicles, data centers, and EV batteries.

Pritzker has likened what Illinois wants to do to the early stages of Silicon Valley.

The University of Illinois is also putting a focus on quantum technology, and manufacturers share similar enthusiasm.

“When you think of quantum, the groundbreaking innovation and technology to create the next batch of lifesaving medicines for example, or clean energy breakthroughs or cyber security, it’s all going to be done by quantum,” said Mark Denzler, the Illinois Manufacturing Association President.

The package also renews a number of tax incentives the state has already offered, including credits for electric vehicle makers, incentives for microchip producers, and continuing a Research and Development tax credit manufacturers believe is vital.

“Doing an early extension now to provide certainty to 2032, is critically important to technology and manufacturing to know they can do their development in the state of Illinois,” Denzler said.

Not everyone was in favor of the legislation. Representative C.D. Davidsmeyer (R-Jacksonville) said he feels the state is offering too many incentives to attract new businesses, while not taking care of the ones it already has.

“A lot of the grants the state provides are grants that are out of the reach of small business owners so I think we need to focus as a state on fostering growth within our own business community,” he said.

The package of incentives also expanded on the state’s film tax credit to help bring film productions to Illinois. The governor made a trip to California recently to pitch film production in the state to Hollywood executives for Illinois.

