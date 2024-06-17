Promising new era of flight, Boom Supersonic completes 1st jet factory in North Carolina Triad

With allusions to the Wright Brothers and the state’s seminal role in early aviation, North Carolina leaders gathered Monday at the Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro to celebrate what they hope will be the next evolution in flight.

Boom Supersonic, a Colorado startup, cut the ribbon on its first “superfactory,, a 179,000-square-foot complex that could eventually produce up to 33 supersonic jets and employ thousands in central

North Carolina. Boom announced its arrival in the Tar Heel state in January 2022, entering an incentive agreement to create at least 1,761 jobs at the site. North Carolina landed the project nicknamed “Thunderbird” by edging out Florida after a long recruitment process.

To attract Boom, the state and Guilford County offered incentive packages worth more than $121 million if the company hires at least 1,750 people and invests $500 million in the Greensboro site by the end of the decade.

In January 2023, Boom broke ground on its superfactory, where it aims to create a commercial aircraft, called Overture, capable of shuttling passengers at speeds around 1,300 mph over water. This is roughly twice the speed of today’s traditional airliners.

The jet manufacturer estimates the Overture will be certified to carry passengers by 2029.

“The supersonic airliners we are building here in Greensboro will be delivered to airlines on six continents, ensuring the future of American leadership in aerospace manufacturing,” Boom founder and CEO Blake Scholl told attendees Monday. The market is ready, he said, for another option besides the two dominant manufacturers: Boeing and Airbus.

“It’s never been more obvious that the world is not well served by the duopoly that we have in commercial aviation manufacturing,” he said. “Our customers, like United, have been very vocal that they are looking for an alternative to brand A and brand B.”

Scholl said each Overture jet will be sold for $200 million. In March, the company performed its first test flight, at a sub-supersonic speed, in California.

With its factory structure complete, Boom says it will spend the next six to 12 months installing test equipment at the airport facility.

Top Democrats and Republicans spoke at the ribbon-cutting Monday, including Gov. Roy Cooper, who acknowledged the state has backed an unproven manufacturer.

“Sometimes, we all have to take a little bit of a risk,” he said. “This risk will pay off for your company, for its employees and their families, and their contractors, for the state of North Carolina, and for the world.”

Cooper highlighted most of the state’s incentives to Boom were “performance-based,” meaning the company will only benefit if it meets hiring and investment goals. He also noted some of the taxpayer-funded improvements to the site, including to the building and surrounding roads, will make the airport grounds more attractive to potential employers regardless of Boom’s future.

