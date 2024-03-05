Price drop alert: The Amazon Fire Soundbar is an 'effortless home theater upgrade' and it's on sale for just $100

This is the new hotness in terms of soundbars: the Amazon Fire Soundbar. Released just last year, this pint-sized speaker is Amazon's first foray into the branded soundbar business, but they have a lot of previous audio experience to build on in the Echo Studio. For starters, this is a 2-channel soundbar with Dolby Audio. What's more, it even uses the same remote as the Fire TV — no extra accessories required.

Why is this a good deal?

Only released this past fall, the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar offers three-dimensional audio without you needing a room full of speakers. When compared to brands like Bose and Sonos, it's reasonably priced, while still giving you a solid sound experience. While we've seen this soundbar go on sale before, this is the lowest sale price it's been. If you already have an Alexa household, this is an even better deal.

Why do I need this?

TV speakers are fine, but superior dialogue requires a superior speaker. The Fire TV Soundbar has dual speakers that produce clear speech, richer sound and better bass. It takes it a step further with DTS: Virtual X, a special technology that creates a 3D effect around you as you listen. Dolby Audio enhances the experience even further with automatic volume control to prevent sudden shifts in volume between commercials and whatever you're watching.

The size of the Fire TV Soundbar belies its performance. At just two feet long and 2.5 inches high, it's small enough to fit below most TVs. It's great in rooms of any size, but particularly excels in smaller spaces like a bedroom or office when a full-sized soundbar might not be the best fit. You can also connect through Bluetooth to play music from your phone or computer.

Installation is a breeze, too. It's literally plug-and-play. All you have to do is connect the soundbar to power, connect the TV to the soundbar through HDMI, and press the power button on your remote. Audio will automatically shift from your TV to the soundbar.

This brand-new soundbar delivers bigger sound — with Alexa included!

What reviewers say

"Awesome audio experience," one fan raved. "I bought this for my Fire TV, and I'm so glad I did. The difference it made over just the speakers that are built into the TV is immense. Installation is super easy. You just plug into the TV and then the power outlet. If you still have your TV remote, you won't need the extra remote that comes with this. The sound quality is excellent, and saves considerable space and money over a home theater system. I'll likely get one for another of my Fire TVs in the future."

Another customer wrote, "Sounds a lot more clear. I'm hearing more sounds that weren't picked up with the standard TV speakers."

"An effortless home theater upgrade," one buyer said. "[This soundbar] proved to be the perfect solution for my bedroom."

One gamer said, "It arrived just in time for me to start playing the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion with Dolby audio. Sound is incredible; explosions sound crisp and loud with nice bass. Netflix audio is epic. It works with my Fire Cube and Alexa so I can set the volume with my voice."

"Much cleaner sound than the TV," another shopper said. "Could have much stronger bass like other offerings of similar size do."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

