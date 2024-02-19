Presidents' Day laptop sales 2024: Big deals on Apple, HP, Acer and more

Whether your old laptop went to the great computer repair store in the sky, or you just need an update, Presidents' Day is a great time to snag that upgrade. We've been scouring the web for the best Presidents' Day laptop deals — and we found some heavy-hitters. Case in point: You can score a Chromebook for just over $100, or get a discounted but blazing-fast gaming machine to burn off steam at the end of the day. The deals are wild, so consider this your executive order to shop.

All set with laptops? We've also picked the best Presidents' Day tech deals, and you can browse the top Presidents' Day deals overall for the best sales on everything from vacuums to TVs.

The best Presidents' Day 2024 Chromebook deals

If all you need is something lightweight to do a bit of work on the go, a Chromebook is a great solution — and one of the most economical too.

HP HP Stream 14-inch Laptop $169 $229 Save $60 Not only is this laptop pretty in pink, but it also includes a one-year subscription to Microsoft Office 365. That's another $100 value on its own! Sure, you might not be firing up Cyberpunk 2077 on this — it's not a gaming machine — but its 4GBs of RAM and 64GB hard drive are more than enough for day-to-day web browsing and light productivity, courtesy of Google's suite of tools. $169 at Walmart

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook $100 $174 Save $74 See at Walmart

Acer Chromebook 315 $179 $299 Save $120 See at Best Buy

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop $185 $290 Save $105 See at Amazon

Asus Chromebook Laptop $200 $280 Save $80 See at Amazon

The best Presidents' Day 2024 MacBook deals

Are you a fan of the Apple ecosystem? (Honestly, who isn't?) These are some of the best deals we've seen for their signature personal computers.

Apple Apple 2020 MacBook Air $750 $999 Save $249 Although this is an older model, don't let that fool you — it's still a seriously powerful laptop with a seriously great discount. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which means it can handle intensive tasks like Photoshop with ease, all while storing all the important files you need for work, school or just life. $750 at Amazon

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch $999 $1,299 Save $300 See at Best Buy

Apple 2023 MacBook Pro $1,449 $1,599 Save $150 See at Amazon

The best Presidents' Day 2024 laptop deals

If a standard laptop is what you seek, then Presidents' Day deals are worth a peek. You can save big on a wide range of powerful systems, including $300 off one choice pick.

SGIN Sgin 17-inch Laptop $300 $600 Save $300 This laptop boasts up to eight hours of battery life and steady airflow thanks to a specially designed chassis that keeps heat low. It's also massive, coming in at 17 inches, giving you plenty of screen for just $300. $300 at Walmart

Asus Vivobook Go 15 $199 $250 Save $51 See at Amazon

Acer Aspire 3 Laptop $310 $330 Save $20 See at Amazon

Dell Inspiron Two-in-One Laptop $800 $1,100 Save $300 See at Best Buy

The best Presidents' Day 2024 gaming laptop deals

If you're wont to fire up your favorite game come quitting time, why not pick a machine that does double duty? These gaming laptops are an equally great way to spend your long weekend.

ASUS Asus ROG Strix G15 Gaming Laptop $800 $950 Save $150 This powerhouse strikes a sweet balance between price and performance. The GeForce RTX 3050 is a solid GPU that will let you run most games on high settings, while the 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage means you can play most games without issue. The screen is also gorgeous to look at with next to no bezels. And how's this for a bonus? Your purchase comes with a free 90-day subscription to Xbox GamePass. $800 at Amazon

MSI GF63 Thin 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop $629 $699 Save $70 See at Walmart

XPG Xenia 15G 15.6-inch FHD Gaming Laptop $1,099 $1,700 Save $601 See at Walmart

Dell G16 7630 Gaming Laptop $1,480 $1,600 Save $120 See at Amazon

Alienware X16 R1 Gaming Laptop $2,400 $3,000 Save $600 See at Amazon