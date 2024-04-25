We can preserve Delaware's clean energy future. Keep Delaware Tech's energy programs alive

Regarding "Delaware Tech moves to drop renewable energy degree programs," DelawareOnline.com, April 10:

Recently, The News Journal published a piece about Delaware Technical Community College's decision to drop its renewable energy degree programs. We represent a diverse group of stakeholders affected by this decision including current students, alumni, energy industry members and advisory board members. We agree that the energy programs at Delaware Tech should not be discontinued as they provide a unique and affordable opportunity to enter the clean energy workforce. The graduates of these programs are crucial to the continued growth of the clean energy industry and the enrollment of the programs almost doubled from Fall 2022 to Fall 2023. The Delaware General Assembly has recognized the importance of reducing carbon emissions by passing House Bill 99. At the national level, the Inflation Reduction Act was passed which aims to create clean energy jobs in communities across the country. We believe that the process used to make the decision to end the energy programs is flawed. The relevant stakeholders were not involved and these recent developments need to be considered to make an informed decision.

In Dean John Buckley’s email notifying the Energy Tech advisory board, he states “Industry research also indicates a wide variety of specialized needs within the market, and a range of credentialing alternatives to best meet market needs.”

While this is true for some professions such as residential energy auditing, this is not true for the jobs and credentials which the energy degrees target. This would be like discontinuing the accounting major and instead offering credentialing for Microsoft Excel. We cannot serve the clean energy workforce development needs with the credentialing alternatives and the advisory board has not been consulted on these alternatives. The committee was not even given access to any industry research conducted by the college. At the last meeting of the Energy Technologies Advisory Committee, we discussed this issue, and it was unanimous that shorter term training could not fill the needs of the workforce.

The energy degree programs at Delaware Tech prepare students for the various job opportunities that are available in the industry. In the building automation systems field it is often hard to find applicants that are knowledgeable in the many areas needed to benefit businesses. One of the authors of this piece works for a company in New Castle County Delaware that has hired several graduates of these programs. When an entry level position became available it took well over a year to fill. In an attempt to find suitable candidates there were online postings as well as correspondence with local high schools and colleges. After many interviews the position was finally filled ,but the amount of training required exhausted the already diminished resources. It is likely that this type of situation is experienced by other companies throughout the energy industry. The graduates of the energy degree programs require minimal additional training and are capable of benefiting the industry immediately. It is imperative that the energy degree programs continue so that this growing industry will have the appropriate human resources to move Delaware and our nation toward an energy efficient and sustainable future.

Stakeholders have expressed significant skepticism regarding the accuracy of the industry research that was included in the email from Buckley. Those that are familiar with the energy industry understand that traditional job titles do not apply to these fields. In order to get a full grasp of the energy job market the vast number of job titles should be considered. Furthermore, the full results of this study were not shared with the Energy Advisory Board to discuss these potential drawbacks. The demand for skilled workers is proven by the fact that 100% of graduates are employed in the field.

The historically low enrollment was also identified by Buckley as a contributing factor to this decision. While the enrollment has historically been low, the Department is at an inflection point which should see enrollment improve for various reasons. The Energy Technologies Department is currently investing heavily in increasing enrollment through their part in a $7.5 million National Science Foundation grant (click here for more details). As part of this grant, an outreach coordinator has been hired to increase recruitment in the degree programs and their work has just ramped up. Even before this work began in earnest, the 2023-2024 school year has brought in the largest class in the department since the pandemic with 25 students now in the department, up from 13 just the year before. Many new students started in spring 2024, eager to be a part of the program. Some of which specifically sought out Delaware Tech for the energy programs and driving significant distances to class. Now, they are being told they won’t be able to finish and have to switch majors or find alternative options. In fact, there is no other college that offers degrees like this within 200 miles.

Alongside the efforts of the Delaware Tech Energy Department, the state is also actively working towards carbon reduction goals through the implementation of HB99 (aiming for below net zero emissions by 2050) and the development of its forthcoming energy plan this year. Delaware will need a strong workforce to achieve these goals, and this was a consistent theme discussed in the Governor’s Energy Advisory Council meetings earlier this year. At a national level, the Inflation Reduction Act was passed in the Fall of 2022 and the bill includes historic investments in clean energy technology. Delaware needs a trained workforce to best take advantage of these funds and future federal funding. Due to the momentum at the department, state, and federal level for clean energy, now is not the time to reduce the investment in crucial clean energy workforce development.

The decision by Delaware Tech to cancel these degree programs was made without considering recent developments in the country, state, and college and without extensive stakeholder involvement. The recent rapid increase in enrollment and significant federal funding put towards enrollment should be reason enough to delay or reverse the cancellation of these programs. This decision should be paused immediately, and a more comprehensive and inclusive process should be undertaken to assess the future of these vital clean energy workforce development programs.

Cory Budischak is a Delaware Tech advisory board member and founding energy faculty member. Emily Ransdell is a current energy student. Don Keller is an alumnus of the Delaware Tech Energy Program.

