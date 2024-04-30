Preparing for the future in Hazleton

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As the need for those skilled in specific trades continues to increase, one local college is expanding to educate more students.

28/22 News Reporter Emily Allegrucci spoke with the president of the college today about what they’re doing to prepare students for the future.

Luzerne County Community College (LCCC) is making a change at its Hazleton Center.

With the addition of a new technology lab and welcoming trades and technology programs, the college is hoping to help Hazleton expand in multiple different ways.

LCCC is no stranger to preparing its students to excel at skilled trade jobs.

The college is now bringing more trade and technology lessons to its Hazleton campus, even creating a new lab to accommodate the city’s fast-growing student body and in-demand technical jobs.

“There’s great demand out there for jobs right now, and good, sustaining, paying jobs. So I’m looking forward to what’s going to happen in Hazleton and with this new lab,” LCCC President Thomas P. Leary.

Although the walkable location of LCCC’s Hazleton Center allows more students to attend, the college’s biggest advantage is it’s speedy journey into the workforce.

The new program will allow students to get micro-credential certifications in less than two months – giving them the necessary skills to start a job while they continue to grow their skills and education if they please.

“If you think about it, the increasing number of eligibility for jobs is in associate degrees and micro-credentialing. I mean that’s the fastest growing segment of the workforce,” Leary added.

Not only will students benefit from the quick and thorough education LCCC has to offer, but the college’s end goal is also to see the local economy and industry thrive from those who learn from the new technology lab.

“Gain jobs that will allow them to live in our community, buy homes, and give back to the community so it’s a natural fit. 80% of our graduates remain right here in northeastern Pennsylvania so we are the college of the region,” Leary continued.

The program will open up this summer for both short-term and long-term associate degree programs.

