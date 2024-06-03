PRC partners with Alabama AI company

Jun. 3—The state Public Regulation Commission last week said it plans to partner with an Alabama-based AI company "to simplify" the regulatory research process.

The HData platform combines data, automation and AI, a news release from the agency said.

"The energy and utility industries are evolving, and it's important that the Public Regulation Commission keeps up with those changes," PRC chief of staff Cholla Khoury said in a statement. "We'll continue to explore ways to give our staff cutting-edge tools and resources to ensure the commission develops policies for safe operations and reliable utility services at fair, just, and reasonable rates."

HData's platform lets regulators go through "millions of pages of forms and filings," according to the news release, as well as access raw state and federal data.

The agency, which largely regulates utilities but also pipeline safety and telecom companies, added the partnership also allows it to create variance analysis reviews at a quicker and more accurate pace. That, according to the PRC, ensures "fair and equitable distribution of costs among stakeholders."

Khoury told The New Mexican the agency's partnership with HData comes at a cost of $4,500 for a single year. For now, she said, the partnership is for one year, and the agency will "carefully review our experience with HData as we come to the end of the year."

"If the agency sees significant benefit from the partnership during this trial period, we will consider extending the partnership," she said.

Khoury added that a main focus of the PRC in its strategic plan, released last year, is to modernize the agency through technology upgrades. She said the agency is actively looking at other technology to assist the PRC in its endeavors, adding the PRC "will be rolling out technology improvements throughout the year."

HData's CEO and co-founder, Hudson Hollister, said in a statement the company was proud to partner with the agency "to help make utility oversight easier."

"The commission, in particular, has to balance the interests of so many stakeholders; having the ability to easily and reliably find and analyze the data they need without spending hours sifting through irrelevant documents has the potential to deliver better support and results for everyone in New Mexico," Hollister said.