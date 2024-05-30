PRC partners with AI company

May 29—The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission on Wednesday announced a trial partnership with an Alabama-based technology and artificial intelligence company.

HData combines data, AI and automation with the goal of simplifying regulatory research. The PRC said the partnership will give the regulatory agency access to an AI-based platform to track utility finances and gather information from millions of pages of forms and filings.

"The energy and utility industries are evolving, and it's important that the Public Regulation Commission keeps up with those changes," PRC Chief of Staff Cholla Khoury said in a news release. "We'll continue to explore ways to give our staff cutting-edge tools and resources to ensure the Commission develops policies for safe operations and reliable utility services at fair, just, and reasonable rates."

HData can help comb through federal and state data sources. The PRC said in a news release that the information will allow regulators to better ensure fair and equitable distribution of costs among stakeholders.

"We're proud to work with NMPRC to help make utility oversight easier," Hudson Hollister, CEO and Co-Founder of HData, said in a statement. "The commission, in particular, has to balance the interests of so many stakeholders; having the ability to easily and reliably find and analyze the data they need without spending hours sifting through irrelevant documents has the potential to deliver better support and results for everyone in New Mexico."