Porsche unveils latest hybrid, the 911 Carrera GTS: What sets it apart?

Porsche is giving a first look at a hybrid version of its most iconic sports car.

The 911 Carrera GTS will join the German automaker's list of plug-in hybrid models, including the Panamera e-Hybrid four-door car and Cayenne e-Hybrid SUV. However, unlike the company's previous hybrid models, the new car will not be a plug-in hybrid with batteries powered by either EV charger or a vehicle's engine.

The new model will feature an electric motor in the vehicle's eight-speed transmission that produces up to 532 horsepower, an 11% increase from the current Carrera GTS model, the company said. The model also comes with a revamped design, fresh interior and improved aerodynamics, as well as a high-powered T-Hybrid system and electric exhaust gas turbocharger.

"We developed and tested a wide variety of ideas and approaches to arrive at the hybrid system that would suit the 911 perfectly," Frank Moser, the company's vice president of corporate quality, said in a statement. "The result is a unique drive that fits into the overall concept of the 911 and significantly enhances its performance."

As a fully self-contained hybrid, the vehicle is charged with power from the engine and by braking.

Here are the photos that Porsche released of the 2025 911 Carrera GTS with starting price around $165,000. The cars are expected to arrive at the end of the year.

Porsche's new 911 Carrera is the first street-legal 911 with a super-lightweight performance hybrid.

Porsche's new 911 Carrera GTS Coupé accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 3.0 seconds and can reach speeds of 312 km/h.

Porsche's new 911 Carrera GTS features a T-Hybrid system with a newly developed electric exhaust gas turbocharge.

Porsche's new 911 Carrera GTS high performance sports car comes in blue.

Porsche engineers were inspired by motor racing when desigining the hybrid system for the new 911 Carrera GTS.

Porsche's 911 Carrera Coupé can reach speed of100 km/h in 4.1 seconds.

Porsche's new 911 Carrera GTS features a fresh interior.

The interior of Porsche's new 911 Carrera GTS was designed as a two-seater as standard.

Porsche's new 911 Carrera GTS high performance sports car's auto, rear and engine buttons.

The steering wheel of Porsche's new 911 Carrera GTS high performance sports car.

Porsche's new 911 Carrera GTS high performance sports car features a revamped design, an upgraded interior and better aerodynamics.

The 2025 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS will come with a starting price around $165,000.

Porsche's new 911 Carrera GTS high performance sports car is among four of six model lines that is modernised.

Porsche's new 911 Carrera GTS high performance sports car has upgraded standard equipment and expanded connectivity.

