The new Porsche Macan Electric has an unambiguous but also potentially thankless assignment ahead of it: it needs only to be The Porsche Macan, just powered by electricity.

If only this was as simple as it sounds. For many, the existing, combustion version of Porsche’s junior SUV represents a class-dominating spider chart of performance, space for the family, long-distance road manners and just enough fun to ensure you don’t regret passing up that Cayman build slot, not to mention residuals of a strength that makes King Kong look like the Sugar Plum Fairy. The Macan’s a rare thing in that it really does have no obvious weaknesses.

But even the best electric cars have weaknesses. Excellent as many now are, there are compromises in terms of range, price or weight. It means the electric Macan’s biggest challenge may not be in defeating the imminent Polestar 4 or the new Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, but matching for broad appeal the combustionpowered Macan, which will soldier on until retirement in 2026.

So how have they gone about evolving this model for the electric world? Let's found out.

