Popular Yoto Mini Speakers For Kids Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Risks

The company is recalling more than 251,000 speakers because the battery can overheat.

Yoto Inc.

Fact checked by Nicole Harris

Yoto is recalling more than 251,000 of its very popular Mini Speakers for Children. The Consumer Products Safety Commission (CPSC) says the speaker's lithium-ion battery can overheat and catch fire, leading to the possibility of fires and burns.

According to the CPSC, there were six reports of the speaker overheating and melting in the United States, and one in the United Kingdom. Luckily, no one was hurt in these incidents. Yoto has also initiated a voluntary recall in Canada.

"Customer safety is our number one priority and we’ve taken this matter extremely seriously," the company says on its website for the recall.

The Yoto Mini Player is very popular with both kids and parents. It uses Yoto cards to play audiobooks, music, radio, and podcasts without the use of a screen. Here's what parents should know if you have this recalled speaker in your home.

How to Check If Your Child's Speaker Is Recalled

This recall only affects the Yoto Mini, not the larger Yoto Player. It is a portable speaker geared toward children ages 3 to 12. The speakers are pale gray with orange controls and a pixel display. They were sold with a charging cable, but no adaptor or charger.

Parents should check the bottom of the speaker for the serial number. The recalled product will say "Model: Yoto Mini" and have the SKU PRPLXX00860 listed.



Consumer Product Safety Commission

The Yoto Mini Speakers were sold online on Yoto's website as well as on Amazon, Target, and Maisonette's websites. It was also sold in toy and gift stores across the country from November 2021 through April 2024. It sold for about $70.



What Parents Should Do If They Have a Yoto Mini Speaker?

If your child has a Yoto Mini Speaker, you should take it away from them and stop using it immediately. You can contact Yoto for a free replacement smart charging cable, which the company says will charge the battery "to a safe level."

To do that, the company says you will need the email address used to register your Yoto Mini and the serial number. They also say you should cut the old charging cable through the middle, take a photo, and then upload it to the website.

If you have any questions you can contact Yoto customer service.

By Phone: 844-370-0426 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday.

By Email: minihelp@yotoplay.com

Online at https://us.yotoplay.com/minirecall or go to https://us.yotoplay.com/ and click on “RECALL INFORMATION” at the top of the page.

According to the website, Yoto has "also implemented an automatic software update across all Yoto Minis to improve battery management and extend Yoto Mini use between charges."

Read the original article on Parents.