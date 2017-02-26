‘Pokémon GO’ Performance Update Rolling Out Soon Amid Gen 2 Update Complaints

“Pokémon GO” is getting a new update soon. The team behind Niantic Labs’ famous augmented reality mobile gaming app just announced the news on social media. The update is expected to fix several performance issues Trainers found since installing the Gen 2 Update.

On Saturday, the Pokémon GO team updated players via the official “Pokémon GO” Twitter account about the upcoming update that will be version 0.57.3 for the Android OS and version 1.27.3 for iOS. The team specified that this update will implement performance improvements.

Immediately after tweeting about the upcoming update, many players voiced out what they want to see next in the game. Many commented that they wish to see Gen 3 Pokémon GO getting added to the mobile app with the new release. However, this is unlikely the case because the next update will mainly tackle the issues discovered in the Gen 2 Update that arrived last week.

Meanwhile, many Trainers took to Reddit to share what they want fixed with the incoming update. On a subreddit about Niantic’s Twitter announcement, some players are asking for a fix that would address random crashes. Others also pointed out that the game has been freezing at white screen while loading it.

There were also players who claimed that the issues are only present in the iPhone app of the game. “The iPhone app crashes about hourly and during high activity, meaning gym fighting, lucky eggs, lures, etc. I actually picked up a cheap Android phone to do my mass evolves on,” Reddit user Tsathoggua-PoGo wrote.

In another subreddit, “Pokémon GO” players vented how throwing curveballs has become noticeably awkward than before. Reddit user NickLeMec stated in the subreddit he opened: “I feel like it’s impossible to adapt to the new throwing mechanics because you basically don’t throw anymore.”

Another Redditor with the handle zoeypayne chimed in: “Same problem… It’s nice they have the first throw catch bonus, but I’m certain I’m getting less great throws, so I’m definitely nettling less XP with the new physics.” On the other hand, some are thankful for the tweaks. For example, Reddit user Tha_Next wrote: “Hmm strange, I’ve got the feeling it’s more precise/better than before the update.”

