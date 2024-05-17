New PlayStation Handheld Reported Again, Supposedly Runs PS4 Games

Another leaker has claimed that a PSP/PS Vita style PlayStation handheld is in the works, and it’ll supposedly support PS4 games at launch. The handheld was first rumored back in February. The following month, reports surfaced that Microsoft is working on a gaming handheld. Could both companies be preparing portable systems?

Prior rumors suggest upcoming PlayStation handheld will be a next-gen system

The latest report comes from Russian journalist Anton Logvinov (via ResetEra), who first leaked Death Stranding and Horizon Zero Dawn PC ports prior to their announcements. There’s some skepticism about Logvinov’s reporting, so take this rumor with a grain of salt. However, known leaker MooresLawIsDead (MLID) — who first leaked PS5 Pro specs — is also convinced that a PS Vita-esque system is coming.

Logvinov claims that the “PSP” like handheld will support PS4 games at launch. He also likened the device to Steam Deck, which somewhat aligns with what MLID said back in February.

MLID claimed that the handheld will feature a custom AMD Accelerated Processing Unit, and will be backwards compatible with digital PS4 games as well as PS5 games with a “Pro-like patch applied.” He further suggested that the device will be part of PlayStation’s next-gen hardware family, possibly launching with or after the PS6.

