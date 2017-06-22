New photos show us what the final Model 3 design will probably look like

Tesla’s final Model 3 unveiling is set to take place next month, but an enterprising Redditor happened to spot a Model 3 charging at a Supercharger station in California and managed to take the most detailed and instructive photos we’ve seen yet. Whereas most of the Model 3 photos we’ve seen in recent weeks have been taken of a Model 3 in motion, the most recent crop of Model 3 photos were carefully taken while the car was sitting still. What’s more, the Tesla employee driving the car reportedly told the Redditor that the Model 3 design is “pretty much” final at this point. While this is admittedly a second-hand blurb, it stands to reason that this is indeed accurate given that July is right around the corner.





So without further ado, featured below are a series of photos which provide us with our crispest look yet at what the shipping version of the Model 3 is actually going to look like.

The front-on view is essentially similar to what we’ve seen from the beginning, with the Model 3 below in the center and flanked by two Model S vehicles.

And now a side view for good measure.

A shot of the Model 3 from the rear.

A close-up shot of the interior gives us our first solid look at what the final steering wheel design may look like. Alas, this is a far cry from the spaceship style design Elon Musk promised on Twitter many months back.

@HBL_Cosmin Wait until you see the real steering controls and system for the 3. It feels like a spaceship. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 3, 2016



