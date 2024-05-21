Photos, Instagram posts show SpaceX, NASA rocket launch from Sebastian, Vero, Jensen Beach

When a rocket launches from Kennedy Space Center or Cape Canaveral, Florida, can you see it in the Treasure Coast sky?

Weather permitting and depending on cloud cover, yes, rocket launches from neighboring Space Coast could be visible on the Treasure Coast. In 2023, a record-breaking 72 orbital launches took flight from Cape Canaveral and Kennedy Space Center. As of May 21, 2024, there have been 37 Florida rocket launches, with the bulk of those SpaceX Falcon 9 rockets, with many more on the calendar.

That makes watching a rocket launch a "thing to do in the 772."

Below is a calendar for upcoming rocket launches, suggestions on where to watch them and photos of the view from the Treasure Coast from our TCPalm photographers and rocket launch fans on Instagram.

Here's what we know about the rocket launch missions, mentioned in FLORIDA TODAY's rocket launch calendar, which is updated frequently. (Check that link often for rocket launch times and dates because they are routinely subject to change for a variety of reasons.)

Can you see a rocket launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida, or Kennedy Space Center on the Treasure Coast?

The best views to watch a rocket launch from neighboring Brevard County, aka the Space Coast, is here along the beach. Visibility in Indian River County, St. Lucie County and Martin County, part of the Treasure Coast, will depend on weather conditions, and people should make sure not to block traffic or rights of way on bridges and to follow posted rules at beaches. Look due north. Here are some recommended spots:

• Pretty much anywhere in Brevard, you'll get a view of the rocket launch. That includes Melbourne Beach, which borders Indian River County, or from Grant-Valkaria along the Indian River Lagoon.

• Sebastian Inlet Park, 9700 S. State Road A1A, Melbourne Beach (there is a cost to enter)

• Wabasso Beach Park, 1808 Wabasso Beach Road, Wabasso

• Ambersands Beach Park, 12566 N. SR A1A, Vero Beach (free parking)

• South Beach Park, 1700 Ocean Drive, Vero Beach (free parking)

• Merrill Barber Bridge in Vero Beach

• Alma Lee Loy Bridge in Vero Beach

• Fort Pierce Inlet, 905 Shorewinds Drive

• Blind Creek Beachside North and South, South Ocean Drive or SR A1A on Hutchinson Island in Fort Pierce

• Blue Heron Beach, 2101 Blue Heron Blvd., Fort Pierce

• Frederick Douglass Memorial Park, 3600 S. Ocean Drive, Fort Pierce

• Dollman Park Beachside, 9200 South Ocean Drive, Jensen Beach

• Herman's Bay Beach, 7880 South Ocean Drive, Jensen Beach

• John Brooks Park Beachside, 3300 S Ocean Drive, Fort Pierce

• Middle Cove Beach, 4600 South Ocean Drive, Fort Pierce

• Normandy Beach in Jensen Beach

• Pepper Park Beachside, 3302 N. SR A1A, Fort Pierce,

• Walton Rocks Beach, which has a dog park, 6700 South Ocean Drive, Jensen Beach

• Waveland Beach, 10350 S. Ocean Drive, Jensen Beach

• House of Refuge and beach, 301 S.E. MacArthur Blvd., Stuart

• State Road A1A causeway in Stuart

Rocket launch photos from Sebastian, Florida

Pam Anderson took this photo from Sebastian of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that was launched March 4, 2016. It was a beautiful site from the shores of the Indian River.

Todd Watson on Instagram: "#falcon9 #capecanaveral #sebastianflorida #rocketlaunch"

Rocket launch photo from Wabasso, Florida

SpaceX launches its Falcon 9 Rocket on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, from launch complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center seen from Wabasso Causeway.

Rocket launch photos from Vero Beach, Florida

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket rose into the night sky for an on-time liftoff of 8:32 p.m. EDT Friday from Cape Canaveral Launch Complex 40 seen from the Vero Beach High School commencement ceremony on Friday, May 17, 2024. Onboard was the next batch of Starlink satellites, Starlink 6-59.

Rocket launch photo from Stuart, Florida

Rocket launch photos from Jensen Beach, Florida

Chris Spain photographed the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch Feb. 2, 2019, from Jensen Beach.

Sandra Roeder photographed an early morning rocket launch from her balcony Dec. 10, 2019, in Jensen Beach with her iPhone.

