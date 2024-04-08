Can I take a photo of the solar eclipse with my phone? Yes, but it's not just point and shoot

The day so many have been anxiously looking forward to is finally here — the 2024 solar eclipse!

This one will only be a partial eclipse in Southern California, meaning only a part of the sun will appear to be covered by the moon. Regardless, the sky on Monday will still be a wonder to behold.

An event so unique and rare warrants the desire to immortalize it through a photograph, but is it safe to take a photo of the eclipse with your smartphone camera?

According to data from tech website, Slashgear.com, there’s been a staggering 700% increase in Google search trends for “can I take a photo of the eclipse with my phone” in the past week, while searches for “is it safe to take a photo of the solar eclipse” have soared by 300%.

If you're aiming to photograph Monday's eclipse, there are a few safety precautions to consider. Here's what to know.

Solar eclipse guide: Updated weather forecast, where to view, when will it peak in SoCal

Is it safe to photograph a solar eclipse with my smartphone?

Yes, it is possible to take a photo of the eclipse using your smartphone camera. However, it is important to take the appropriate safety approaches to avoid harming yourself or your smartphone camera.

Back in 2017, NASA provided tips on how to immortalize the celestial event using a smartphone camera. NASA said most of the smartphone photos you'll see won't generally look very good with the typical smartphone system, however there are steps you can take to create dazzling photos.

NASA recommends making sure the image is properly focused, purchasing a zoom lens attachment and zooming out for a wide-angle view.

How to safely photograph the eclipse with a smartphone

Much like your eyes, your smartphone's camera also requires special protection from the sun.

According to Slashgear.com, snapping photos of the eclipse without the proper camera lens protection can cause your phone's sensor to stop working properly. In other cases, you may notice a general decrease in photo quality. To avoid any damage to your smartphone camera, you will need to purchase an ISO-certified filter, ISO 12312-2.

According to the American Astronomical Society, optical devices like telescopes, binoculars and cameras need solar filters to protect them from intense sunlight and heat, and to ensure that you don’t accidentally look at the sun through an unfiltered instrument.

"In every case, the solar filter must be attached to the front of your telescope, binoculars, or camera lens," said the American Astronomical Society on their website. "This ensures that the Sun’s light and heat are kept out of the optics."

While many manufacturers may claim that their products are complaint with the ISO 12312-2 standard, that isn't always the case; which is why it's crucial to purchase solar eclipse camera filters and glasses from reputable manufacturers. The American Astronomical Society offers a list of trusted manufacturers on their website. It is also not recommended to DIY a camera filter as it can pose risks to both your eyes and your smartphone camera.

Where can I get a solar eclipse filter for my phone?

If you're wondering where to purchase solar eclipse filters for smartphones, the following list of manufacturers and companies are backed by the American Astronomical Society:

Diana Leyva covers trending news and service for The Tennessean. Contact her at Dleyva@gannett.com or follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter at @_leyvadiana

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Can I take a photo of the eclipse with my phone? Here's how you can