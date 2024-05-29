PHOTO GALLERY | Aerium exhibitor: 'Getting the word out about what our capabilities are'

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The second annual Aerium Summit this week features three general sessions with keynote speakers and others extolling on the importance of promoting the expanding fields of aviation, drones and aviation education.

There are nine breakout sessions on such diverse subjects as drones in aviation, new school aviation curricula being developed here and private/military collaborations.

But the aviation-education trade show is also about connections and networking among related industries to expand opportunity and economic development, participants say.

Signing up for Aerium seemed a natural for Bryan Gembusia, of Dillsburg-based Aerostar Dynamics.

The year-old company manufactures drones that serve the agriculture industry, spraying insecticide and other chemicals in fields.

A lot of farmers don’t realize how far the industry has advanced, Gembusia said.

“Our initial business model was to build agricultural drones so that we could help farmers get their jobs done easily and quickly and more efficiently than maybe a tractor,” he said. “It’s definitely more efficient when it comes to crop spraying than a helicopter or an airplane.”

Aerium brought together the industries and people Aerostar wanted to reach.

“Aviation is a small community and agriculture is the No. 1 industry in Pennsylvania,” Gembusia said. “When we are asked to go to a show, and the show involves aviation and/or drones and we can show how we can tie that area of business to agriculture, I think that’s usually a home run.

“A show like this is getting the word out about what our capabilities are.”

Stephen Wilkerson, associate professor of mechanical engineering at York College of Pennsylvania, is at Aerium to show off York’s engineering program, which includes a capstone engineering course in which students design and build a drone as the basis of their final grade in the course.

Alex Suarea, a York senior and one of Wilkerson’s students, will attempt to set a world record for longest duration drone. The attempt will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday inside a hangar at the Johnstown airport. Transportation to the hanger will be provided and live streaming of the attempt can be viewed at aerium.org/world-record-livestream.

The current record of 2 hours, 14 minutes, 43 seconds was set March 18, 2022, in Huntsville, Alabama. Wilkerson thinks Suarea will extend the record to about 3 hours if their calculations are correct.

Gembusia and Wilkerson were two of the early arrivals Tuesday – a day devoted to setting up displays and networking. The two discussed a collaboration between Aerostar and York College that would expose some of York’s would-be engineers to the expanding field of agricultural drones.

“That’s going to be very important,” Gembusia said. “If that’s the only thing that comes out of this event, it was worth it.”

Thursday’s Aerium Summit events get underway at 9 a.m. with the opening general session.

Speakers include Cambria County President Commissioner Scott Hunt and state Sen. Wayne Langerholc, R-Richland Township, along with high school students from Southern Columbia High School and Central Columbia High School.

Friends of Education founder Jed Silversmith and Aerium Chairman Larry Nulton will discuss a new tax incentive introduced by Friends for Education to support aviation education.