This photo of a caseless Jet Black iPhone 7 Plus will haunt your dreams

Following Tuesday’s announcements, Apple has now introduced not one or two but three new colors to its flagship iPhone lineup for this generation. The most recent is a deep red that matches earlier special-edition Product Red devices. But before that, Apple added two fresh colors to its catalog when it first released the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus back in September. The first was a matte black that replaces Apple’s space gray color with a stealth black color, and the second was a color unlike anything we’ve ever seen before.

Dubbed “Jet Black,” the glossy, mirror finish instantly became the most desirable new iPhone color available, and it remains the most attractive option out there… with one big caveat. Apple’s Jet Black iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are indeed absolutely gorgeous — until you actually start using them.





Apple’s smooth and glossy Jet Black finish is indeed an industry first, but unfortunately the finish is nowhere near as durable as it is attractive. Jet Black iPhones are so prone to scratching that Apple had to include the following disclaimer on its website:

The high-gloss finish of the jet black iPhone 7 is achieved through a precision nine-step anodization and polishing process. Its surface is equally as hard as other anodized Apple products; however, its high shine may show fine micro-abrasions with use. If you are concerned about this, we suggest you use one of the many cases available to protect your iPhone.

That’s a nice way to put it. Another way to put it is this: your phone is going to get scratched up as soon as you start using it. A case offers some protection for the Jet Black finish, of course, but then a new question presents itself. If you’re going to cover up your iPhone with a case, why get Jet Black to begin with?

So, a number of people have decided to go caseless. Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to work out very well. We’ve seen plenty of people post photos of what happens to the Jet Black finish on Apple’s iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus over time when it’s not protected by a case, and now a new post on Reddit serves as a painful reminder to any Apple fans out there who are considering a caseless Jet Black iPhone.

